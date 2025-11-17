Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 19
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 17, 2025 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. To join the meeting click here.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated Nov. 5, 2025
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Review Discontinuance/Reclassification of Roads Process
5. Class IV Roads Policy Discussion
6. Snowmobile Club
7. 2025 Budget Discussion – Recreation and Facilities Departments
8. Q3 Financials Review
9. Liquor Licenses: One-time occasion permit – Fischer Arts
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Executive Session: Discussion re: Purchase & Sale Agreement for Purchase of Solar Field
pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (1)(F)
12. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.