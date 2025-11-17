Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 19

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. To join the meeting click here.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated Nov. 5, 2025

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Review Discontinuance/Reclassification of Roads Process

5. Class IV Roads Policy Discussion

6. Snowmobile Club

7. 2025 Budget Discussion – Recreation and Facilities Departments

8. Q3 Financials Review

9. Liquor Licenses: One-time occasion permit – Fischer Arts

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Executive Session: Discussion re: Purchase & Sale Agreement for Purchase of Solar Field

pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (1)(F)

12. Adjourn