Derry Library hosts Giving Thanks Art Workshop for kids Nov. 22

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites children to learn about Thanksgiving traditions around the world at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 at our annual Giving Thanks Workshop.

Join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey to make special table decorations using natural materials. Each family will receive a copy of Harvest Days, Giving Thanks Around the World.

The program is fun, free of charge and appropriate for all ages.

For more information contact the library at 802-824-3371.