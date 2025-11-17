Kate Lorenz Memorial Fund donates to six Vermont organizations

T

he Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund announces 11 awards/gifts for 2025. This year, the fund donated more than $5,000 in gifts to organizations that represent Kate’s interests and passions.

Six organizations are in Vermont; five are in Massachusetts.

The Vermont awards are to

Create Together, Ludlow/Children’s Scholarships and Programs

The Women's Freedom Center, Brattleboro/Children and Family Support

The Dance Factory, Springfield/Children's Dance Programs and Scholarships

Vermont Academy, Saxtons River/Student Theater Productions

The Grammar School, Putney/Early Childhood Visual and Performing Arts

, Putney/Early Childhood Visual and Performing Arts Girls to the Front – Stone Church, Brattleboro/Scholarships for Music Production for Young Women

Donations to Lorenz’s Community Fund can be made by clicking here via PayPal or by mailing a check to The Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, PO Box 418, Chester, VT 05143. For more information or questions about the fund please reach out to katelorenzmemories@gmail.com.

For 20 years, Lorenz and her songwriting and soaring vocals were an integral part of the music scene in Vermont, Massachusetts and beyond. She was also a beloved early childhood education teacher and friend. Lorenz grew up in Cavendish and Chester and spent most of her adult life in western Massachusetts.

In addition to her public life on stage and her work as a teacher, Lorenz was known for her warmth and generosity of spirit with friends and strangers alike. She passed away unexpectedly at her home in Belchertown, Mass., on July 21, 2022 due to heart failure/severe anaphylactic shock caused by a wasp sting. There are blood tests that can detect allergies to insect bites/stings. Ask your physician.