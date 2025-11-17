Will Danforth will provide music to come together and sing out hopes and harmonies during these challenging times at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

Your freewill offering will benefit Indivisible.

Danforth is primarily known as an acoustic multi-instrumentalist of American “roots” genres. With seven albums to his credit, he has been a traditionalist, a singer-songwriter and a lot in between, from temples to taprooms and toddlers to elders.

Whether music is played on guitar, banjo, autoharp, octave mandolin or blues harp, there will be plenty of opportunities to sing along and feel good by giving voice to your thoughts and emotions of the day. Come enjoy a musical adventure.