Fundraising dinner to fight world hunger Nov. 22 in Ludlow
The cost is $15 per person, with all funds raised being directed to charities that fight world hunger. Preorder, takeout and drop-ins are welcome.
Diners can choose from meat, vegetarian or gluten-free shells, salad, bread and dessert. Those who order take-out can pick up meals between 5 and 5:30 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. A seated meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. to those who preorder; open seating begins at 6 p.m.
Takeout and preorder can be arranged by e-mailing Linda or George Thomson at Thomson131vt@gmail.com or by calling or texting 802-558-9057. Provide your name and the number of meat, vegetarian or gluten-free dinners desired.
Click here to make a donation to fight world hunger directly without attending the dinner; enter “Stuffed Shells” in the Special Offering line.
