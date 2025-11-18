Fundraising dinner to fight world hunger Nov. 22 in Ludlow

I

n cooperation with Ludlow Rotary Club, Okemo Valley Women’s Club and Black River Good Neighbors, United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant St., is hosting Stuffed Shells To Stuff Hungry Bellies, on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The cost is $15 per person, with all funds raised being directed to charities that fight world hunger. Preorder, takeout and drop-ins are welcome.

Diners can choose from meat, vegetarian or gluten-free shells, salad, bread and dessert. Those who order take-out can pick up meals between 5 and 5:30 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. A seated meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. to those who preorder; open seating begins at 6 p.m.

Takeout and preorder can be arranged by e-mailing Linda or George Thomson at Thomson131vt@gmail.com or by calling or texting 802-558-9057. Provide your name and the number of meat, vegetarian or gluten-free dinners desired.

Click here to make a donation to fight world hunger directly without attending the dinner; enter “Stuffed Shells” in the Special Offering line.