John Adler, 64, of Chester

J

ohn Adler, 64, of Chester, passed away unexpectedly at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Mass., on Nov. 15, 2025.

Born in Perth Amboy, N.J., on Jan. 12, 1961, John was raised in Berwick, Maine, and graduated from Noble High School. He went on to receive an Associate’s Degree in Forestry from Paul Smith’s College. John cut his first trees at age 12 and spent a good share of his life logging and teaching others to log safely as a Game of Logging instructor.

His other passions included, first and foremost, spending time with his wife, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. He played guitar and had a beautiful voice and used it to serve the Lord and his church and to bring joy to many. Fishing and long-distance bike rides round out the list.

John was well-known in his field and will be remembered for his passion for and commitment to instructing others to operate a chainsaw safely and efficiently while he owned and operated his own logging business for 42 years. He and his wife built their cabin on the side of a mountain in Vermont and all those who love him will remember him as their Papa Bear.

John is survived by his wife Mary Beth, his daughters Bethany Reinhold (Eric) and Emily Thompson (Stephen), his six grandchildren Josiah, Olivia, Noah, Ezra, Oliver and Lydia, and his brother Richard and sister Susan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Abundance Acres in Andover, where John loved to spend time playing his guitar and enjoying his community. Click here to donate

A celebration of life service will take place at Andover Community Church, 928 Weston-Andover Road, Andover. at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22. An online video of the service will be available here. Click on the link that says “live.”