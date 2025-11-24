Weston Christmas Bazaar on hiatus, to return in November 2026

T

he Weston Community Association announces that one of the area’s favorite holiday gift buying options — the Weston Christmas Bazaar — will be not be taking place this year due to continued repairs to its traditional venue, the Weston Playhouse.

This hiatus is just for this year and plans for the 2026 Weston Christmas Bazaar are under way.

In the summer of 2023, the Weston Playhouse was severely damaged in the summer flood of 2023, taking on over 10 feet of water. This was the second major flood within 12 years, which means that to be approved as a public venue and be fully insured, the building needs repaired and made flood resilient. In addition to substantial outdoor excavation and lower level repair, all indoor systems, including electrical, fire prevention and plumbing that were located downstairs need to be replaced and moved higher. Over half of the work is complete, including the addition of a new zonal HVAC system. Further work is ongoing as money comes in and permitting allows.

The Weston Community Association appreciates your attendance for the past 45 years and all of us will miss seeing you this time around. To find some of your favorite artists and craftspeople from the Weston Christmas Bazaar, click here.

Mark your calendars for Nov. 27 and 28, 2026, the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving next year. In the meantime, please visit our website for updates, www. westoncommunityassn.org., and consider a donation to assist with the continued restoration efforts. We wish you very happy holidays this year. See you in 2026!