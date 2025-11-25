Take action to quit smoking, share your success stories for a chance to win a grocery card

Although the Great American Smoke-Out, hosted annually by the American Cancer Society, officially took place on Nov. 20, it is never too late to take steps toward achieving a smoke-free life. Lung cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer in men and women in the U.S.

The state of Vermont offers many valuable and free resources to help individuals reduce or overcome nicotine use. These include free nicotine treatment (access to patches, gums, or other FDA-approved treatments, often with counseling support) and education/resources (practical guidance on creating a quit plan, managing cravings and overcoming nicotine dependence).

Vermonters can access support by following these links:

802 QUITS – personalized treatment, free nicotine-replacement therapy, financial incentives

– personalized treatment, free nicotine-replacement therapy, financial incentives MY HEALTHY VERMONT – virtual workshops, comprehensive health support

– virtual workshops, comprehensive health support Nicotine Cessation Resources Video – Vermont Department of Health tools and resources to start a quit journey

The Black River Area Community Coalition is giving away a $30 gift card to Smitty’s Chester Market. Between now and Nov. 30, anyone who shares feedback about their experience with quitting nicotine via this online form will be entered into the drawing.