Secretary of State announces Highgate pupil as Vermont’s 2026 Kid Governor-elect
Press release | Nov 26, 2025 | Comments 0
Fortin ran on a platform addressing homelessness. To achieve her vision, she outlined a three-point plan of action in which kids across Vermont can participate.
- Point 1: Starting clothing and food drives through donation bins at schools
- Point 2: Promoting “Fun Run for Hope” events to walk, jog or run to raise money for shelters
- Point 3: Organizing community potlucks, inviting people experiencing homelessness
As Fortin explained in her campaign video, “This plan isn’t just about giving things – it’s about giving kindness, giving time and giving hope.”
“I would like to congratulate each of our incredible Kid Governor candidates, who identified very important issues facing Vermont and developed meaningful platforms to tackle these issues – from ways to care for ourselves to ways to care for the world around us,” said Secretary Copeland Hanzas. “I was particularly moved by how the candidates’ classmates supported them and cheered them on. And of course, candidates can only be elected if we all vote, so I thank all the fifth graders across Vermont who participated in this groundbreaking election. I’m so excited to work with Roslyn and her cabinet!”
During Fortin’s one-year term, she will work with the Vermont Secretary of State’s office to advance the three points of her platform. Information and resources about her platform will be available here.
The other finalists in the statewide election, who will serve as the Kid Governor’s Cabinet and help Fortin implement her three-point platform and support each other to advance their own platforms, are:
- Karin Ashley – Barnet School, Barnet
- Phoebe Bingham – Red Fox Community School, Manchester
- Westyn Danforth – Bradford Elementary, Bradford
- Rumano Hassan – Champlain Elementary, Burlington
- Gaelen McNaughton – Weathersfield School, Weatherfield
- Lincoln Ratta – Lincoln Community School, Lincoln
Fortin and her Cabinet members will take their oaths of office in January at the State House in Montpelier.
Filed Under: Education News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.