To the editor: Londonderry Rescue holds annual banquet to honor community, volunteers

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad was held Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Landgrove Inn. There were 60 members and family attending.

Hilary Dahlstrom presented the LVRS Community Award to Neighborhood Connections. It was graciously received by Executive Director Thom Simmons.

Jeff DiStasio had the privilege to present the William Cobb Sr. Award to Doug Friant of South Londonderry, the LVRS training officer. Friant keeps all members up to date on their training and service requirements. He is also the lead instructor for one or two EMS classes per year.

Jon Mowrey of Peru was made a Lifetime Member in honor of his 25 years of service. Dale Malekoff of Londonderry was made an honorary member for her invaluable behind-the-scenes computer and accounting work.

President Pete Cobb of Londonderry concluded the banquet with his yearly ‘President’s Revenge’ speech covering 50 years of LVRS history, lore and personalities.

How you ou can help.

VOLUNTEER: We can train you as a driver. We hold certification and licensing courses for VEFR, EMR, EMT, and AEMT. Click here to learn more about volunteering.

materials. Click here to donate.

Sincerely,

David Utiger

Public Relations Officer

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad