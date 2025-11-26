Wilder Memorial Library hires new director

T

he Board of Trustees of Wilder Memorial Library announces the appointment of Faye Conte Mack as its new director, effective immediately.

Conte Mack will oversee all library operations, including programs, collections and community partnerships. She will also lead efforts to expand the library’s role as a vibrant hub for lifelong learning and engagement for the entire community.

She previously served as executive director of Food Co-op Initiative, leading a national nonprofit through a critical period of transition, stabilization and growth, addressing deficiencies in funding, strategic approach, and mutually beneficial partnerships.

“The Library Board is thrilled to welcome Faye to the library,” said Deborah Granquist, chair of the Board of Trustees. “Her experience, creativity and passion for caring and community will help us build on the library’s long tradition as a place where people of all ages come together to learn, connect, and belong.

“Faye brings a strong background in community leadership, program development, non-profit advancement and community-building. She has dedicated her career to strengthening communities through equitable access to resources, education, and connection. She possesses a deep commitment to literacy, life-long learning and community engagement and believes in the power of libraries to transform lives.”

Conte Mack has deep roots in this region; she grew up in East Dorset and attended Burr and Burton Academy. She moved to Londonderry three years ago. “I’m honored to join the Wilder Memorial Library and to serve this wonderful community. Libraries are truly where community meets—and I look forward to working with the staff, trustees, and entire community to continue making this library a welcoming and inspiring place for all.”

The Wilder Memorial Library, located at 24 Lawrence Hill Road in the heart of Weston, has served as a cornerstone of learning and community life since 1898, offering books, digital resources, and programs for all ages, while fostering connection and creativity in the community. Currently, the library is housed in the Old Parish Church, 100 Main St., while its 200-year-old building undergoes extensive renovations and a significant expansion to provide more space for programming, collections and community meetings. The library is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2026.

