Expeditionary School seeks donations for annual Giving Tuesday/End-of-Year Campaign 2025

P

lease consider supporting Expeditionary School at Black River during its annual Giving Tuesday/End-of-Year Campaign 2025.

Funds go directly to education; as the sixth year of operation nears its halfway mark, your donation helps ESBR to acquire additional resources, programs and passionate professional instructors to assist students on their expeditionary learning journey. Expeditionary learning explores topics in depth and utilizes the community as an extension of learning.

In turn, as the forefront of its mission, ESBR encourages students to be intellectually curious, resourceful and confident in themselves, resulting in a lifetime of personal fulfillment and civic engagement.

The school continues to grow; the academic year began with 22 students, a significant jump in enrollment after only five years in operation. This year, students started their own local news vlog, which can be viewed here.

Because of delays, ESBR’s 501(c)3 status is being updated; donations can still be made and accepted, but tax-exempt acknowledgement for any current donations will be delayed. ESBR is working hard to update its nonprofit status and understands if supporters wish to hold off on donating. For those who still wish to contribute, click here or mail a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.