Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 8

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Dec. 8 at the Town Office 953 Weston-Andover Road

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of November 24th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. Old Business:

A. Budgeting

B. MERP – any updates

7. Executive Session:

A. For the purpose of setting employee wages for the 2026/2027 fiscal year

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.