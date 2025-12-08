FOLA holiday program ‘A Christmas Wassail’ with Gypsy Reel
The program, titled A Christmas Wassail, will involve Gypsy Reel and author Jon Clinch will be featured in this evening of holiday songs and stories.
Gypsy Reel will feature Camille Parker on mandolin, Claudine Langille on banjo and Graham Parker on fiddle. According to Parker, the audience will be treated to “modern Christmas favorites, beloved carols, traditional Celtic instrumentals and a few surprises.”
Clinch will share a favorite passage or two from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and his own Marley just to make sure you leave full of good cheer.
FOLA Chairman Jim Alic said, “Everyone should mark this on their calendar to get into the holiday spirit, especially the younger folks.”
