League of Women Voters lecture series on voting rights continues Dec. 10

The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the second in its 2025-2026 lecture series on Voting Rights and Access to the Ballot at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Professor Alec Ewald, who teaches constitutional law and U.S. politics at the Department of Political Science at UVM, will present the history and impact of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, including recent decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court that have limited its reach.

The League of Women Voters of Vermont Lecture Series, in its 10th season, is designed to bring outstanding speakers to discuss contemporary issues related to democracy and social justice.

This will be a virtual presentation. Click here to register for this talk.