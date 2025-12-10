Santa lights up the Chester Green

By Shawn Cunningham

arolers, bundled up against the chill, gathered around a blazing firepit on the Chester Green last Saturday afternoon singing songs of Christmas while across Main Street, Laurie and Samantha Vertefeuille were putting the finishing touches on Santa’s house.

Cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate were ready. All that was missing was the big guy himself.

Off to the east arose the clatter of sirens and the flash of lights as the jolly elf arrived in the Chester Fire Department’s new tanker and the excitement of the children built. Santa greeted the assembling crowd outside, then lit the Christmas tree next to the his home away from home — the Chester Information Booth — before leading a parade to the front door.

Inside, Santa handed out candy canes and heard Christmas wishes as parents took photos and videos.

