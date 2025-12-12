‘A Christmas Carol’ and caroling at GM on Friday

© 2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Nothing says Happy Christmas like “Marley was dead: to begin with,” the first line of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. It’s a three-ghost story (four if you count Marley) wrapped up and tied with a ribbon and topped with a turkey the size of Tiny Tim.

This Friday the Green Mountain High Drama Club will present a staged reading of the classic yuletide tale adapted by students Seairra Stowell and Natalya Dunich with GM staff member Daryll Kale. In addition to the reading there will be a carol singalong.

The presentation will be at 7 p.m. on Friday Dec. 19 at the Green Mountain Union High School, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester. Admission is by donation to the Drama Club.