Derry Library holds solstice celebration with gift-making stations Dec. 20

South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites families to celebrate Solstice & The Joy of Giving with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Families are invited to visit maker stations throughout the library to create a wonderful collection of presents for holiday giving: snowy villages, wooden elves, thumbprint reindeer, moonlight in Vermont cards, tin ornaments, pinecone Christmas trees and more. There will be refreshments and music, and each family will receive a copy of the delightful book SNOW.

The program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages. For more information contact the library at 802-824-3371.