holiday concert featuring Ida Mae Specker on fiddle, Mike Wheeler and Emily Burkland on guitar and Mowgli Giannitti on grand piano and upright bass will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19 at Sugar Bob’s Finest Kind, 92 VT Route 11 in Chester. Doors open at 5 p.m.; BYOB.

Admission is free, but cash donations and non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Chester-Andover Family Center.

Enjoy holiday classics featuring soaring four-part harmonies, experience Sugar Bob’s new space and contribute to the local food shelf.