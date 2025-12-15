Free Ida Mae Specker holiday concert Dec. 19 Cash, non-perishable food accepted for Family Center
Admission is free, but cash donations and non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Chester-Andover Family Center.
Enjoy holiday classics featuring soaring four-part harmonies, experience Sugar Bob’s new space and contribute to the local food shelf.
