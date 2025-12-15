Springfield Community Band’s Holiday Concert set for Dec. 19

The Springfield Community Band’s third annual Holiday Concert that will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19 in the auditorium of Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield.

Admission is free.

This will be a fast-paced and fun evening, featuring new and exciting selections. Several are based on traditional holiday music but with unexpected twists to keep the familiar music interesting and current.

The band will be joined by singers from the Riverside Middle School Chorus. Members of the Riverside Middle School Band will join the Community Band onstage to create a big sound, particularly in the surprising Metal Bell Carol, an updated version of the Ukrainian Bell Carol.

Experience the haunting and beautiful Minor Alterations and come hear what A Not So Silent Night is all about.