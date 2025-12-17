Agendas for Dec. 17 Chester Select Board and Water/Sewer Commission meetings
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting following their meeting as the Town’s Water and Sewer Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom.
Below are their agendas.
Water and Sewer Commissioners Meeting
1. Citizen’s Comments
2. 2026 Budget Discussion – Water Department
3. 2026 Budget Discussion – Sewer Department
4. Adjourn
Special Select Board Meeting
SPECIAL SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA
1. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated December 3, 2025
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Discussion regarding Local Option Tax for Room/Meals/Alcohol
5. Economic Development Committee – Interviews
6. Discussion re: Request for Discontinuance of Road #54 (Adams Road)
7. 2025 Budget Discussion – Highway Department
8. Liquor License – Smitty’s Market Special Event
9. Accept Line of Credit Term Sheet
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Executive Session: Discussion re: Appointment of Public Officer pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (a) (3)
12. Executive Session: Review legal documents relative to the purchase of the solar field, pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (a)(1)(A)
13. Adjourn
