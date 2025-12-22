To the editor: Family Center thanks all who helped make Empty Bowl Dinner a success
On behalf of the Chester-Andover Family Center, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this year’s Empty Bowls event in early November possible.
To all our attendees, sponsors, donors, and volunteers: your generosity, time, food, auction items, gift baskets and presence are what bring this event to life year after year.
Thank you to Endless Creations for the pottery and so much more. Evan Parks, our fantastic DJ, thank you for creating the perfect atmosphere. Thank you to the American Legion for hosting us and to The Chester Telegraph for helping spread the word and share our mission in the wider community.
We are so excited to share that because of all of you, Empty Bowls raised nearly $10,000 this year! Every dollar goes directly toward continuing our mission to support and care for our Chester and Andover neighbors. Empty Bowls is about more than soup and pottery — it’s about showing up for one another.
Thank you for standing with us, for believing in this work, and for helping ensure that our community members have the support they need when they need it most.
With gratitude,
On behalf of the Board of the Chester-Andover Family Center
Anne Lamb
Board President
