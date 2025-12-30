Connecticut River Joint Commissions receives $40K grant from state of Vermont

Connecticut River Joint Commissions was recently awarded a $40,000 grant through the state of Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation.

This grant funds CRJC’s work program from November 2025 until October 2026 and enables the continuation of its grassroots, locally focused work to preserve and protect the visual and ecological integrity and sustainable working landscape of the Connecticut River Valley through implementation of its river-management plan.

Current focus areas for CRJC include:

Providing a forum for open discussion and comment on a range of projects affecting the Connecticut River and its watershed;

Leading watershed-management efforts highlighted in the CRJC watershed-management plan, including improvement of water-quality monitoring along the mainstem of the Connecticut River, as well as convening bi-state partners to address issues such as land use, water quality and agricultural issues in the valley; and

Participating as a stakeholder in the federal relicensing of hydroelectric facilities at Wilder Dam, Bellows Falls Dam and Vernon Dam in Vermont and New Hampshire.

CRJC is a Vermont-New Hampshire bi-state commission that was created by joining Vermont’s Connecticut River Watershed Advisory Commission with New Hampshire’s Connecticut River Valley Resource Commission. CRJC is directed to cooperate together to guide growth and development in the Connecticut River Valley and advocate for and engage the public in decisions that affect their river and their valley. The commissions are advisory and have no regulatory powers.

CRJC is seeking board members from riverfront towns to join in the work. Please click here for more information about CRJC or contact CRJC staff.