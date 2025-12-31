Ludlow Rotary donates to Mount Holly School, Chester Teen Center

I

n recent weeks, Ludlow Rotary Club awarded grants to Mount Holly School and the Chester Teen Center.

The school ‘s music program was the beneficiary of a $3,000 grant to purchase risers for concerts, plays and other events. Previously, the school had to borrow risers from Ludlow Elementary School to use for its concerts.

“This represents the long-term policy of both the LRC and Rotary International to support the educational needs of public schools,” said LRC President-elect Brigid Sullivan, who presented a check to music teacher Mary Barron and Principal Craig Hutt Vater at the school.

LRC also presented a check to Andrew Moore, creative arts director for Black River Action Community Coalition, in support of the new Chester Teen Center. The center is spearheaded by Lauren Ingersoll and is located at Green Mountain Church, 469 Main St.

The Chester Teen Center provides a safe, welcoming space for youth ages 13 and up, offering a balance of fun and enrichment. It is open year-round, from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and features homework tutoring, creative workshops and opportunities for teens to socialize and build friendships.

It also offers seasonal activities, including mountain biking in the summer and skiing in the winter, helping teens to stay active and engaged throughout the year.