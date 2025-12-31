Pat Glabach receives Lions Club’s highest award
Dec 31, 2025
It is the highest honor bestowed by Lions Club International and recognizes a member whose service goes above and beyond one’s typical duties. Glabach has been doing an outstanding job as the club’s secretary. She also attends and works at the fund-raising events.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
