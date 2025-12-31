Pat Glabach receives Lions Club’s highest award

P

at Glabach received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award on Nov. 11 at the Londonderry Area Tri-Mountain Lions dinner meeting held at The Red Slate Restaurant at Magic Mountain.

It is the highest honor bestowed by Lions Club International and recognizes a member whose service goes above and beyond one’s typical duties. Glabach has been doing an outstanding job as the club’s secretary. She also attends and works at the fund-raising events.