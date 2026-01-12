Scammers target SNAP recipients in Vermont

Scammers are targeting recipients of 3SquaresVT – also known as SNAP or food stamps – and phishing for personal information, including EBT card numbers, and threatening suspension of benefits if not provided. In some instances, the spoofed caller ID appears as “AHS” when it is not. This is a scam.

Government officials will not threaten benefits suspension in exchange for personal information. Do not respond and never give your EBT card numbers to an unknown caller. Economic Services will only contact you about SNAP benefits using the following numbers:

For text messages: 802-215-3243

For phone calls: 800-933-3405

When you receive a call from a government entity that sounds like it might be legitimate, hang up and take steps to verify using official government agency contact information. Vermont agencies can be found using the Vermont.gov website.

If you encounter this scam, hang up and report it to the Consumer Assistance Program online or call 1-800-649-2424.

To log in to your VT-ALERT Profile, including information and to manage your account settings – Click here. If you have issues with your account, please contact the VT-ALERT Administrator at 800-347-0488 or by emailing DPS.VTAlert@vermont.gov