To the editor: Vermont religious leaders call for justice for Renee Good

| Jan 14, 2026 | Comments 2

He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” — Micah 6:8

RANDOLPH

The Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ raises our prophetic voice to speak out against the escalation of state-sanctioned violence and the use of deadly force against our neighbors. We are profoundly moved to action by the killing of Renee Nicole Good — a 37-year-old mother, poet, and beloved child of God — by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 7, 2026.

Theological grounding

Our faith is rooted in the conviction that every person bears the Imago Dei—the Image of God. When a life is taken and when the truth of that death is obscured by those in power, it is not only a violation of civil rights but a sin against the Creator.

The Gospel calls us to be “ministers of reconciliation” (2 Corinthians 5:18). This holy task is impossible without truth. We cannot have peace where there is a refusal of transparency. As followers of Christ, we condemn the intimidation and lethal force used against Ms. Good as violations of our sacred traditions to uphold the dignity and humanity of all God’s children.

The injustice of the moment

Evidence and eyewitness accounts indicate that Renee Nicole Good may have been subjected to contradictory commands by agents before being fired upon through her windshield while attempting to maneuver her vehicle away from the scene. Despite narratives emanating from the federal administration that seek to label  Ms. Good as an “agitator,” many viewing this video conclude that she posed no immediate threat to the agents involved.

Furthermore, the subsequent removal of state investigators from the probe by federal authorities undermines the pursuit of truth. These actions by our federal government appear to us to be unjust and immoral.

A call to action for Vermont leaders

In solidarity with people of faith across this nation, we, the undersigned members and friends of the Vermont Conference UCC, call upon our elected officials and all those in positions of power to act swiftly to:

  1. Publicly Condemn the Use of Lethal Force: We ask our Congressional delegation to demand a full, transparent investigation into the actions of ICE and other federal agents involved in this incident.
  2. Protect Due Process: We urge our leaders to reject the dehumanizing rhetoric (labeling citizens/residents as “domestic terrorists”) that inflames misunderstanding and threatens to undermine constitutional protections in what appears to be an attempt to avoid accountability.
  3. Demand Transparency: We call for the immediate restoration of independent, state-level investigations into the death of civilians at the hands of federal agents.

We hold Renee Nicole Good’s loved ones, her three children, and her community of faith in prayer during this time. We stand ready to support them in faith and will not be silent until justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.

Acting with the Justice and Witness Ministries Committee and on behalf of the Board of Directors for the Vermont Conference United Church of Christ,

Courage in the struggle,

Rev. Lynn Bujnak
Conference minister
Vermont Conference,
United Church of Christ 

SIGNATORIES (As of Jan. 12, 2026):

    1. Rev. Jackie Lingelbach, Ministries Coordinator, Vermont Conference, UCC
    2. Michelle Fountain, pastor, United Church of Ludlow
    3. Rev. Sally May, pastor, Second Congregational UCC Jeffersonville
    4. Rev. Leigh G. McCaffrey, Clergy, First Congregational Church of Burlington
    5. Curtiss Reed Jr., Vermont Conference UCC Board member, Guilford Community Church
    6. Thomas James Cornelius Harty, pastor, United Church of Bethel Vermont
    7. Roxanne Ramah, member, Shrewsbury Community Church
    8. William Roger Beil, member, First Congregational Church of Burlington
    9. Virginia Nickerson, constituent, Montpelier
    10. Rev. Laura C. Engelken, pastor, citizen of Essex Junction
    11. Deborah Farnham, member, Middlebury Congregational Church
    12. Rev. Jessica Moore, pastor, First Congregational Church of St. Albans
    13. Laura Nassau, member, College Street Congregational Church, Burlington
    14. Jennifer Cummings, lay member, Williamstown United Church
    15. Sara Moran, neighbor, Williston citizen
    16. Rev. Jessica Derise, interim pastor, College Street Congregational Church
    17. Cynthia Hale, member, Hartland
    18. Brenda Dawson, member, Essex Junction
    19. Rev. Lava Mueller, pastor, Love Church, Randolph Center
    20. Rev. Daniel Haugh, pastor, Stowe Community Church
    21. Martha Tecca, Peace & Equity Team, First Congregational Church of Thetford
    22. Martha, music coordinator, First Congregational Church of Thetford
    23. Rev. Ann E. Hockridge, priest, NEK Constellation of Episcopal Churches
    24. Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell, pastor, United Community Church of Morrisville
    25. Joyce Kahn, member, Beth Jacob Synagogue, Montpelier
    26. Carolyn Sue Johansen, neighbor, Waterbury
    27. Hannah Conner, children & youth coordinator, The Old Meeting House – East Montpelier
    28. Lahoma J Howard, pastor, United Community Church UCC of St Johnsbury
    29. Rev. Dr. Ed Sunday-Winters, pastor, Greensboro United Church of Christ
    30. Cary Friberg, Lay Leader, Barre Congregational Church
    31. Martha B. Peck, Retired pastor, Newport
    32. Michael Kleinhenz, Deacon, Warren United Church of Christ
    33. Holly Ross, Retired Pastor, Tinmouth
    34. Brigid Farrell, pastor, United Church of Thetford
    35. Rev. Erin Reardon, pastor, Warren United Church UCC
    36. Elizabeth Lewis, member, Williston Federated Church
    37. Janet L Long, Church Treasurer, Greensboro UCC
    38. Charlotte Staples, member, The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
    39. Bonita B. Cortese, member, Barre Congregational Church
    40. Claire Chomentowski, Deacon, Roxbury Union Congregational Church
    41. Marion Paquette, pastor, Shoreham Congregational Church
    42. Jeffrey A Pierpont, Lay Leader, Greensboro United Church of Christ
    43. Emily Sloan, neighbor, Montpelier
    44. Rev. Jane E Wilson, Retired ordained minister, Wells River
    45. Susan Bull Riley, neighbor, Old Meetinghouse Church
    46. Jenness Ide, member, Danville Congregational Church, UCC
    47. Duane R. Brown, Retired Clergyman, United Church of Thetford
    48. Susan Coffey, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
    49. Ann Downing, Church member, Post Mills Congregational Church
    50. Rev. Jordan E. Dickinson, Pastoral Assistant, United Church of Dorset & E. Rupert
    51. Rev. Casseniette R Poulos, pastor, Post Mills Congregational Church
    52. Sandy Soho, Church member, Old South Church Windsor
    53. Kathleen C. Woodside, Lay leader; Synod Delegate, Bar Harbor Congregational Church UCC (Maine)
    54. John Stanley Campbell Nelson, member, Barre Congregational Church
    55. Anne Ohlrogge, member, Greensboro united Church of Christ
    56. Eleanor Guare, member, Greensboro
    57. Pamela Rice, member, Old South Church Windsor
    58. Timothy J. Cummings, member, College Street Congregational Church
    59. Penny Bretschneider, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
    60. Shelly Jungwirth, Lay leader, East Hardwick
    61. Rev. Susan Church, pastor, Roxbury Union Congregational Church
    62. William Watson, pastor, Grafton Community Church
    63. Sara H. Behrsing, member, UCC of Greensboro
    64. Lucille Spahr-Blazej, neighbor, Guilford
    65. Elizabeth Stine, member, First Congregational Church of Cornwall
    66. Shaun Stephens, Lay member, Old Meeting House
    67. M. Heidi Willis, member, Weybridge Church UCC
    68. Lynn Wild, citizen, Montpelier
    69. Rev. Pamela Y Lucas, retired pastor/musician, North Pomfret Congregational Church
    70. Theresa Lever, Lay Leader, Bethany United Church of Christ, Montpelier
    71. Ron Wild, member, Beth Jacob Synagogue, Montpelier
    72. Rev. Mark D. Wilson, pastor, Waitsfield United Church of Christ
    73. Rev. Elizabeth Gleich, pastor, The Congregational Church of Middlebury, UCC
    74. Rev. Matthew von Behrens, Chaplain, Middlebury
    75. Rev. Laura Cadmus, Hospital Chaplain/Interim Pastor, Barre
    76. Douglas Cameron, pastor, First Congregational Church of Berlin
    77. Fran Weinbaum, member, The Old Meeting House East Montpelier
    78. Philip Brown, Worship and Care minister, United Community Church, St. Johnsbury
    79. Priscilla D. Hall, member, First Congregational Church in Thetford, UCC
    80. Donald R. Swartz, member, Congregational Church of South Hero
    81. Rev. Carole Carlson, retired pastor, Shelburne
    82. Donna Cameron, neighbor, First Congregational Church of Berlin
    83. Rev. Kathleen S. Clark, retired clergy, Second Congregational Church, Bennington
    84. Laureen Pollard, member/Deacon, Danville Congregational Church
    85. Rev. Linda Smith, Retired minister, First Church in Belfast, UCC (Maine)
    86. Nancy Rhoades, member, Warren United UCC
    87. Rev. Caryne Eskridge, pastor, Weybridge Congregational Church
    88. Peter M. Hammond, pastor, United Church of Newport
    89. Jay Sprout, Pastor (retired), United Community Church, St. Johnsbury
    90. Anita P. Engel, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
    91. John N. Bixby, member, Centre Congregational Church; Brattleboro
    92. Jess Tonander, neighbor, United Community Church of St. Johnsbury
    93. Thayer W. Fanazick, member/Lay leader, Somesville Union Meeting House (Maine)
    94. David Schilling, pastor, Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
    95. Rev. Douglas S. Moore, Retired Pastor, St. Johnsbury/Thetford
    96. Rev. Marjorie MacNeill, Retired Pastor, Shelburne
    97. Nancy Sprout, member, United Church of Christ St Johnsbury
    98. Rev. Linette C. George, UCC Ordained Clergy, Bangor, Maine
    99. Kathy Page, neighbor, Weathersfield
    100.  John M. Howard, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
    101.  Gary M. Isham, Pastor Doug, First Congregational Church of Berlin
    102.  Alice Silverman, Community member, Montpelier
    103.  Josh Compton, member, Old South Church, Windsor
    104.  Kathleen Kort, member, Richmond Congregational Church
    105.  Thomas A. McGraw, member, Old South Congregational Church
    106.  Damaris Tyler, member, Post Mills Congregational Church
    107.  Judith Dixon, member, Post Mills Congregational Church
    108.  Nancy Lee Ross, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
    109.  Rev. Susan Webster-Toleno, Reverend / Spiritual Director, Brattleboro
    110.  Rev. Donald H. Ashmall, member, Somesville Union Meeting House (Maine)
    111.  Andrea Rogers, member, College St. Congregational Church, Burlington
    112.  Rev. Joan Newton O’Gorman, retired pastor, South Hero Congregational Church, UCC
    113.  Rev. Allyson D. Platt, interim pastor, Guilford Community Church UCC
    114.  Beth Austin, member, Warren United Church of Christ
    115.  Rev. Paul Eyer, pastor, Williston Federated Church
    116.  Rev. Ann K. Larson (ELCA), supply preacher, UCC congregations
    117.  Susan DeLucia, member, Second Congregational Church Bennington
    118.  Rev. Paula B. Gile, Retired pastor, Milton
    119.  Dorothy Reeve, Lay leader, UCCM of Morrisville
    120.  Wallace Reeve, member, UCCM of Morrisville
    121.  Valena T. Austin, member, 2nd Congregational Church of Londonderry
    122.  Rev. D. Mark Blank, pastor, Second Congregational Church, UCC Bennington
    123.  Avril Cochran, pastor, United Church of Hardwick
    124.  Rev. Abigail Diehl-Noble, pastor, New Haven Congregational Church
    125.  Robin Hewitt, member, Bristol Federated Church
    126.  Elizabeth Christie, Deacon, Guilford Community Church
    127.  Rev. Patricia E. Welch, member, New Haven Congregational Church
    128.  Karen L. H. Allen, member, Williston
    129.  Christine Guzman, member, FCC St Albans
    130.  Nicole A. Klosterman, Lay Leader, Danville Congregational Church
    131.  Rev. Matthew Rogalski, pastor, United Church of Bellows Falls
    132.  JoEllen Tarallo, Treasurer, Guilford Community Church
    133.  Beverly Langeveld, Friend/Associate member, Guilford
    134.  Patricia Haine, member, Guilford Community Church
    135.  Lisa Bessette, Lay leader, Vergennes Congregational Church
    136.  Celina Robbins Moore, Old Meeting House Congregational Church
    137.  Rachel Evelyn Johnson, Council member, Guilford Community Church
    138.  Fred Breunig, Clerk, Guilford Community Church, UCC
    139.  Jane Willard, member, Waitsfield
    140.  Patrice Murray, Social Outreach Committee Chair, Guilford Community Church
    141.  Sherry Merrick, Peace and Equity Team, First Congregational Church of Thetford
    142.  Rev. Joel Krueger, Retired Clergy, United Christian Church UCC of Lincolnville, Maine
    143.  SallyAnn Silfies, pastor, Greater Hartford United Church of Christ
    144.  Rev. Dr. Barbara Purinton, member, Congregational Church of South Hero
    145.  Rev. Charlie Purinton, member, Congregational Church of South Hero
    146.  John D. Emerson, lay leader, Middlebury Congregational Church
    147.  Rev. Kimberly S. McKerley, ordained minister, retired, Braintree
    148.  Wanda Vaughan, member, First Congregational Church in Thetford
    149.  Virginia S. Jenkins, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
    150.  Rev. KellyAnn Donahue, neighbor, Corinth
    151.  Rev. Linda L. Kulas, Clergy, Middlebury
    152.  Rev. James P. Merriam, pastor, Wells River Congregational Church
    153.  Lisa A. Carlson, member, Old Meeting House Church of East Montpelier
    154.  Alan Tracy Hitchener, Deacon, Post Mills United Church Christ
    155.  Terry Sylvester, member, Brattleboro
    156.  Russell Kulas, member, Weybridge Congregational Church
    157.  Mary Alice Amidon, Deacon, Guilford Community Church
    158.  Robert Kirigin, neighbor, Middlesex
    159.  Christine Boardman, Ordained Pastor, Springfield
    160.  Rev. Jonathan New, Reverend, South Burlington
    161.  Lindy Sayward, member, Guilford Community Church
    162.  Robin Y. Davis, member, Guilford Community Church
    163.  Carmyn Stanko, member, Williston Federated Church
    164.  Patrick H. Evans, member, UCBF, Bakersfield
    165.  Rev. Elliott J. Munn, pastor, Vergennes Congregational Church
    166.  Cindy Marshall, neighbor, Congregational Church of Middlebury
    167.  Carol DeVine, member, United Church of Ludlow
    168.  Linda Thomson, deacon, United Church of Ludlow
    169.  Louis M. Krefski, member, United Church of Ludlow
    170.  Marcia LaPlante, member, Bethany United Church of Christ
    171.  Francis P. DeVine Jr., member, United Church of Ludlow
    172.  Rev. James Semmelroth Darnell, pastor, Barre Congregational Church
    173.  Rev. Karen Lipinczyk, retired clergy, Old South UCC, Windsor
    174.  Marie Eddy, member, United Church of Hinesburg
    175.  Lori P. McKenna, member, United Church of Hinesburg
    176.  Elizabeth Krefski, member, United Church of Christ, Ludlow
    177.  Brent Adams, member, Warren United Church
    178.  Elizabeth Belote, Congregant/neighbor, Greensboro United Church of Christ
    179.  Deborah Dameron, neighbor, Hinesburg
    180.  Russell Glitman, citizen, Rutland
    181.  Barbara Ann Morrish, neighbor, UCC of Charlotte
    182.  Lisa Hamm-Greenawalt, Clerk/Executive Board, United Church of Ludlow
    183.  Margaret Woodruff, member, Charlotte Congregational Church, UCC
    184.  Rev. Joan W. Vincent, retired pastor, Glover
    185.  Donna Fellinger, member, Burlington
    186.  Deborah B. Venman, member, First Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC
    187.  Anthony Bassignani, neighbor, Williston
    188.  Douglas Roger Hall, Williston Federated Church Attendee
    189.  Jude S. Hersey, member, Williston Federated Church
    190.  Penny Trick, member, United Church of Ludlow
    191.  Deborah R. Henderson, member, United Community Church of Morrisville
    192.  Rev. Debbie Ingram, member, College Street Congregational Church, Burlington
    193.  George Williamson Dameron, neighbor, Hinesburg
    194.  Carol Bouchard, member, Williston Federated Church
    195.  Rev. Gary Lewis, Retired Pastor, Williston Federated Church
    196.  Rev. Tracy Fye Weatherhogg, pastor, Pawlet Community Church (UCC)
    197.  Rev. Alyssa May, pastor, Orleans Federated Church
    198.  Sylvia Knight, member, Episcopal Church of St. Paul, Burlington
    199.  Lisa K. Lax, member, First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington
    200.  Peter R. James, member, Barre Congregational Church
    201.  Darlene Clark, member, Barre Congregational Church
    202.  Nancy Chickering, neighbor/Physician, Montpelier
    203.  Lois A. Harrington, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
    204.  Christie Garrett, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
    205.  James Hyde, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
    206.  Rev. Dr. Andrew Nagy-Benson, Senior Pastor, The Congregational Church of Middlebury (UCC)
    207.  Rebecca Roy, neighbor, Randolph
    208.  Rev. Thomas Cary Kinder, retired pastor, Strafford
    209.  Joshua R. Sharp, minister, Essex
    210.  Nancy Jenkins, Friend, Williston Federated Church
    211.  Don H. Thurston, member, Williston Federated Church
    212.  Sherri Browdy, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
    213.  Ivan Wemple, regular attendee, Williston Federated Church
    214.  Robert F. Green, member, Williston Federated Church
    215.  Chauncey Scates, member, First Congregational Church of St Albans
    216.  Betsy C. Shuey, member, Williston Federated Church
    217.  Alice May Evans, Ph.D., neighbor, Waitsfield
    218.  Ira J. Wilkens, Trustee, First Congregational Church of St Albans
    219.  Anne E. Buttimer, Congregant, Northfield
    220.  Victoria B. Powers, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
    221.  Cathi Brody, member, Williston Federated Church
    222.  Gail Grismore, member, First Congregational Church of Saint Albans
    223.  Jan Demers, member, Williston Federated Church
    224.  Janet H. Franklin, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury
    225.  Rev. Mark Demers, member, Williston Federated Church
    226.  Eleanor C. Zue, member, First Congregational Church in Thetford
    227.  Rosann Hickey, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
    228.  Denise I. Long, neighbor, Williston
    229.  Adam Hall, Music minister, Williston Federated Church
    230.  Florence R. Willis, Lay leader, Williston
    231.  Paige C. Russell, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
    232.  James Conneman, citizen, Montpelier
    233.  Susan Schoenfeld, neighbor, South Burlington
    234.  Judy Albright, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury, UCC
    235.  William Neil Murphy, Lay Leader, Lyme New Hampshire Congregational Church
    236.  Richard L. Kerschner, Lay Leader, Charlotte Congregational Church
    237.  Donna A. Lee, member, First Congregational UCC Burlington
    238.  Pauline T. Malik, member, Williston Federated Church
    239.  Gail Stevenson, member, College Street Church, Burlington
    240.  Kathleen Voigt Walsh, neighbor, Winooski
    241.  Donna Goodheart, member, Williston Federated Church
    242.  Tiffany Stowe, neighbor, First Congregation of Middlebury
    243.  Rev.David Andrews, retired pastor/member, Weybridge Congregational Church, UCC
    244.  Sylvia L. Hutchinson, neighbor, Troy, VT
    245.  Sarah (Sally) Smith, Arts committee, Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
    246.  Maryellen Apelquist, UC of Bethel member, Bethel
    247.  Miriam F. Burns, lay leader: vestry, The Cathedral Church of St Paul’s
    248.  M.N. Macintyre, member, United Church of Ludlow
    249.  Lois Kaufmann, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
    250.  Diane Larsen-Freeman, member, Guilford Community Church
    251.  Joan Ebbeson, neighbor, Williston Federated Church
    252.  Kristin Clark, member, Williston Federated Church
    253.  Ruth Penfield, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury
    254.  David Bickford, moderator, United Community Church of Morrisville
    255.  Susan Baker, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
    256.  Ruth Stewart, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    257.  Richard Urso, member, United Church of Dorset & East Rupert
    258.  Rev. Dr. Joseph F. Cistone, pastor, Seaside UCC, Mount Desert, ME
    259.  Barbara Urso, member, United Church of Dorset & East Rupert
    260.  Chris Heintz, interim minister, Bristol Federated Church
    261.  Stacy Malecki, member, United Church of Ludlow
    262.  Jennifer Zubarik, member, Williston Federated Church
    263.  Kathleen Wallace, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    264.  Stephen Zubarik, member, Williston Federated Church
    265.  Elsie, member, First Congregational Church of Charlotte
    266.  Nancy Tellier, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury
    267.  Robert Malecki, member, United Church of Ludlow
    268.  Donna C. Stafford, member, Williston Federated Church
    269.  Jacqueline Becker, member, UCC Dorset member
    270.  Jill Irvine, pastoral intern, Williston Federated Church
    271.  Richard Coss, deacon, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    272.  Caitlin Myers, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury
    273.  Patricia K. Coss, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    274.  Robin Chandler, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    275.  Lynn O. Bowden, member, United Church of Dorset
    276.  Henry Chandler, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    277.  Jack Gilbert, member, Dorset
    278.  Franklin B. Velie, neighbor, Manchester, VT
    279.  Linda L. Isham, Pastor Doug Cameron, First Congregational Church of Berlin
    280.  Maureen Gratto Velie, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    281.  Millie Reynolds, pastor, First Congregational Church of Brookfield, UCC
    282.  Suzanne Hook, member, Williston Federated Church
    283.  Sherral Lumsden, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
    284.  Margaret Rush, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC
    285.  Trudy Anderson, member, Williston Federated Church
    286.  Gretchen Lima, Christian Educator, UCC of Dorset and East Rupert
    287.  Ann R. O’Brien, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    288.  Candace Parks, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    289.  Paula Mann Nassivera, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    290.  Janet Rutkowski, regular attendee, Williston Federated Church
    291.  Rev. Amelia Pitton, Former minister, Bethany UCC, Montpelier
    292.  Chrissy Rivers, member of Warren United Church, Duxbury
    293.  Richard M. Roderick, member, Wells River Congregational Church
    294.  Rev.Dr. Scott Everett Couper, minister and Teacher, Centre Congregational Church, UCC
    295.  Allison Friedman, neighbor, Williston
    296.  Sue Miller-Goulet, Deacon, Old South Church, Windsor
    297.  Robert Bristow-Johnson, citizen, Burlington
    298.  Roger Crouse, neighbor, Shelburne
    299.  Rebecca Buchanan, member, Post Mills Congregational Church
    300.  Kevin Buchanan, member, Post Mills Congregational Church
    301.  Gregory Soho, member/treasurer, Old South Church, Windsor
    302.  Alice Batson, neighbor, Williston
    303.  David T. Eddy, member, United Church of Hinesburg
    304.  Judith Ann Jessup, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury, UCC
    305.  Kathryn Prevo, Lay Leader, Old South Church of Windsor
    306.  Judy A. S. Bickford, Lay Leader, United Community Church of Morrisville
    307.  Ellen Maloney, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    308.  John Ezell, neighbor, Dorset
    309.  Ellen Leeds, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    310.  Sharon Strange, member, Westmore community church
    311.  Karl John Novak, neighbor, Hinesburg
    312.  Wendy C. Warren, member, Middlebury
    313.  Janet Chandler, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    314.  Gayle Goodwin, member, Williston Federated Church
    315.  Thomas Marrinson, citizen, Hinesburg
    316.  T. Andrew Hooper, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
    317.  Jennifer Kelly, church administrator, First Congregational Church of Essex Junction
    318.  Kenneth Tefft, neighbor, Underhill
    319.  Rev. Gilman E. Healy, retired pastor, Second Congressional Church of Londonderry
    320.  Janice Solek-Tefft, neighbor, Underhill
    321.  Liz Schafer, Deacon, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    322.  Gary L. Gillen, MD, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
    323.  Barbara A. Shinehouse, member, Middlebury UCC
    324.  Allison Bates Wannop, neighbor, Williston Federated Church
    325.  Tonia Karnedy, neighbor, South Burlington
    326.  Patricia Fontaine, neighbor, Shelburne
    327.  Rev. Mark McDonough, Transitional minister, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    328.  Simone O’Flaherty, member, Williston Federated Church
    329.  Cynthia Gillen, member, First Congregational Church of Middlebury
    330.  Karen Allen, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    331.  Peter Erb, neighbor, Hinesburg
    332.  Deirdre S. Erb, neighbor, Hinesburg
    333.  Randolph Rowland, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
    334.  Rev. Jared Hamilton, pastor, United Church of Hinesburg
    335.  Maureen C. Williams, member, Middlebury Congregational Church
    336.  Brian Remer, member, Guilford Community Church
    337.  Sally Stockwell, member, Williston Federated Church
    338.  Rev. Rona Kinsley, Pastor Emerita, The Old Meeting House
    339.  Alan Lindsey, Moderator, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
    340.  Catherine Cooke, Archdeacon, Cathedral Church of St. Paul
    341. 341.  Rev. Deacon Susan F. McMillan — Episcopal Diocese of Vermont / Cathedral Church of St Paul
      342.  Rebecca S. Roberts — citizen of Colchester
      343.  Dexter L. Rowe — United Church of Northfield
      344.  Connie J. King — UCC, Grafton
      345.  Sara Wilcoxson — First UCC Burlington
      346.  Rev. Dr. Shawn E. Bracebridge — Dummerston
      347.  Connie Green — Guilford Community Church
      348.  Jean P. Fifield — Middlebury Congregational Church
      349.  Mary Alice Favro — College St. Congregational Church UCC
      350.  Rev. Sonia E. Dunbar — Second Congregational Church of Hyde Park
      351.  Rev. Kevin Goldenbogen — Charlotte
      352.  Rev. Dr. Marisa Laviola — Maine Conference of the UCC
      353.  Fred Taylor — Dummerston Congregational Church
      354.  Rev. Rhonda Myers — North Pomfret UCC
      355.  Anne Clift — United Church of Underhill
      356.  Rev. Paul Willard — Waterbury
      357.  Cecile Gilson — College Street Congregational
      358.  R. Kenneth Ostermiller — First Church UCC, Burlington
      359.  Lucy B. Samara — First Congregational Church UCC of Burlington
      360.  Rev. Tyrrell M. Hanley — Clergy in Rutland
      361.  Christina Wadsworth — Weybridge Congregational Church
      362.  Al Harder-Hyde — Weybridge United Church of Christ
      363.  Kathy Rouleau — St. James Episcopal Church, Essex Junction
      364.  Bonnie Stevens — The Congregational Church of Middlebury
      365.  Vicki Emerson — Second Congregational Church of Hyde Park
      366.  Rev. Amy Davin — First Congregational Church of Hartland
      367.  John Myhre — Weybridge
      368.  Norman Marshall — First Congregational Church in Thetford
      369.  Charlotte Gifford — Congregational Church of Westminster West
      370.  Jackie Davies — Middlebury UCC
      371.  Rev. Susan Cooke Kittredge — Charlotte Congregational Church
      372.  Rev. Dr. James D. Ross II — First Congregational Church of Burlington
      373.  Frances Huessy — St. James Episcopal Church, Essex Junction
      374.  Cheryl Gasperetti — United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
      375.  Jenna Bravakis — The Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
      376.  Martha Jo Walton — Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
      377.  Joanna Cole — Williston Federated Church
      378.  Julie Kraus — Bethany UCC, Randolph
      379.  Margaret McDonough — United Church of Dorset & East Rupert
      380.  John Hill — Federated Church of Castleton
      381.  Dunham Rowley — Guilford Community Church
      382.  Suiong Wong — Williston Congregation
      383.  Celina R. Moore — Congregational Church, Montpelier Center / Old Meeting House
      384.  Steven Winkler — United Community Church of St Johnsbury
      385.  Mary Pratt — Weybridge Congregational Church
      386.  Jeff Olson — Weybridge Congregational Church
      387.  Melissa Bruce — College Street Congregational Church of Burlington
      388.  Catherine Harris — Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
      389.  Margaret R. Myhre — Weybridge UCC
      390.  Rev. Thomas B. Kidder — West Newbury
      391.  Rev. Jenei Rossigg — Union Church of Proctor
      392.  Barbara Pence — St. Andrew’s UCC in Perkasie, PA
      393.  Douglas Stoehr — Warren United Church
      394.  Rev. Jenei Rossigg — First Congregational Church of Cornwall
      395.  Bob Wolf — First Congregational Church of Burlington
      396.  Heather Lewis — Williston Federated Church
      397.  Kathy Satterfield — Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
      398.  Linda Brown — Weybridge Congregational Church
      399.  Tom Weeks — Second Congregational Church of Hyde Park
      400.  Rev. Mary R. Brownlow — Norwich Congregational Church
      401.  Thomas Beach — Williston Federated Church
      402.  Julia M. Hewitt — Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
      403.  Irene M. Schaefer — Bethany United Church of Christ, Randolph
      404.  Peter Ob — Dorset
      405.  Meg Vittum Fitch — St. James Episcopal Church Essex Junction
      406.  Mary True — Dorset Church
      407.  Jonathan M. Henderson — United Community Church of Morrisville
      408.  Carol L. Calhoun — Congregational Church of Weybridge
      409.  Rev. David Vanderlinde-Abernathy — Barre
      410.  Lori Hong — United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
      411.  Ruth M. Tucker — Bethany Church, Randolph
      412.  James Larkin — St James Episcopal Church of Essex Jct
      413.  Eric Benedict — Bethany Church, United Church of Chris
      414.  Richard Riley — Old Meeting House
      415. Terry Burgee — Bethany UCC of Randolph
      416.  Donna Brewer — First Congregational Church of Cornwall
      417.  Timothy Shea — The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
      418.  Marcia Clark — The Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
      419.  Rev. Tammie Wisniewski — One UCC, Reading PA
      420.  Susan Potter Davis — Weybridge
      421.  Howard Russell — United Church of Hinesburg
      422.  Priscilla Bonney-Smith — Greensboro United Church of Christ
      423.  Jazmynn Schmidt — Barre City
      424.  Dr. Robert Griffin Suter — First Congregational Church of Berlin
      425.  Martha Winant — Weybridge Congregational Church
      426.  Marianne Donahue Perchlik — Plainfield / Old Meeting House
      427.  Richard Linton Brock — East Montpelier Old Meeting House
      428.  Jon Porter, MD — Shelburne
      429.  Nancy Thomas — Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
      430.  Betty Lane — Christ Church, Portsmouth, NH
      431.  Thomas Hitchcock — St. James Essex Junction
      432.  Katherine Arthaud — Charlotte
      433.  Olivia Hitchcock — St. James Essex Junction
      434.  Rev. Thew Deen — Newfane Church
      435.  Heather McLain — Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
      436.  Steven Paul Jewett — Middlebury Congregational Church
      437.  Jennifer S. Ogelby — St James, Essex Junction
      438.  James M Antal — Norwich Congregational Church
      439.  Andrew W. Salamon — Sherburne UCC
      440.  Rev. Carol Hallman — 1st Congregational, Sioux Falls, SD
      441.  Rev. Hope Schwartz — Lockport UCC, NY
      442.  Martin Hain — Williston Federated Church
      443.  Joanna Beidler — Bethany United Church of Christ, Randolph
      444.  Kimberly Sturgis — The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
      445.  Glenn Sturgis — The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
      446.  Belinda Emerson — United Church of Underhill
      447.  Catherine J Cerulli — The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
      448.  Rev. Sara Rossigg — Brandon Congregational Church UCC
      449.  Timothy Noonan — Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
      450.  Ellen L Dooley — United Church of Hinesburg
      451.  Polly Larkin — St James Episcopal, Essex Junction
      452.  Rev. Michael Caldwell — citizen of Wolcott
      453.  Roger Howland — CCC Charlotte Vermont
      454.  Jeremy Schrauf — West Dover Congregational Church
      455.  Carl Runge — St. James Episcopal Church of Essex Junction
      456.  John Koier — Calvary Episcopal Church, Underhill
      457.  Rev. Martha Bays — United Church of Christ
      458.  Stephen Rose — Charlotte Congregational Church
      459.  Nancy Vachon — Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
      460.  Gary O’Gorman — Waterville Union Church
      461.  Cheryl Ugland — St James Episcopal Church, Essex Junction
      462.  Shannon Adams — Warren United Church
      463.  Ursula White — Williston
      464.  Kathy Satterfield — The Old Meeting House, E. Montpelier
      465.  Victoria P. Mansuri — Old Meeting House
      466.  Michael Mario — First Congregational Church, Springfield
      467.  Karen Braeutigam — Shrewsbury
      468.  Tim Carney — First Congregational Church of Essex Junction
      469.  Bruce P Burnham — First Congregational UCC of Milford, ME
      470.  Sylvia Fagin — citizen of Montpelier
      471.  Pamela Burnham — Church of Universal Fellowship
      472.  Susanne Santor — citizen of Vermont
      473.  Jennifer J. Lund — West Newbury Congregational Church
      474.  Jenny Rousseau — Williston Federated Church, Williston
      475.  Rev. Mark J. Johnson — Reinholds
      476.  Rev. Dr. Kristen McBrayer — Emmaus United Church of Christ, Vienna, VA
      477.  Rev. Katelyn Macrae — Richmond Congregational Church
      478.  Joyce Hundley — Morrisville United Community Church
      479.  Seth Stoddard — United Church of Bethel
      480.  Beth Elaine Smallheer — Grafton Community Church
      481.  Nancy Stone — Williston Federated Church
      482.  Clarence Moore — New Hartford, CT
      483.  Grace Cleary — Malletts Bay Congregational Church UCC
      484.  AmyJo O Emerson — Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC
      485.  Jane LoBrutto — First Congregational Church of Fair Haven
      486.  Robin — Thetford Hill Church
      487.  Marilla Hewitt — The Old Meeting House
      488.  Rita Lane — Shrewsbury Community Church
      489.  Michelle Emery — Dorset Church
      490.  Derry H. Dickinson — United Church of Dorset & East Rupert
      491.  John Quinney — Charlotte Congregational Church
      492.  Richard Ugland — St. James Episcopal Church, Essex Junction
      493.  Donna Alexander — Grafton Community Church
      494.  Krista A. Gay — Grafton Community Church
      495.  Christian Rogerson — Grafton Community Church
      496.  Suzanne Welch — Grafton Community Church
      497.  Barbara Nolan — Grafton Community Church
      498.  Meg Gonzalez — Grafton Community Church
      499.  Virginia Crittenden — Grafton Community Church
      500.  Mary Howard Hall — Grafton Community Church
      501.  Stephen Nolan — Grafton Community Church
      502.  Franklin H. Geist — Grafton Community Church
      503.  Christine Tattersall — Grafton Community Church
      504.  Roberta Geist — Grafton Community Church
      505.  David B. Crittenden — Grafton Community Church
      506.  Christine Janis — Grafton Community Church
      507.  Barbara Bye — Grafton Community Church
      508.  Charlie Magill — Sacramental Pastor, United Methodist Church
      509.  Joy Sawatzky — citizen of Williston, Vermont
      510.  Robert L Foster — Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC
      511.  Christine DeRienzo — Stowe Community Church
      512.  Lesley Clark — Waterbury Congregational Church
      513.  Wendy A. Brewer — First Congregational UCC, W. Brattleboro
      514.  Robert K Wright — Episcopal Church of St Paul, Burlington
      515.  Stephen F. McLaughlin — First Congregational Church of St. Albans
      516.  Sandra Twombly — Williston Federated Church
      517.  Rev. Susanna Griefen — Bethany UCC, Montpelier
      518.  Nancy Small, VP Board of Directors — Stowe Community Church
      519.  Judith S. Palmer — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
      520.  Margo B. Neale — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
      521.  Lynn Herzog — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
      522.  Laura Slate — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
      523.  M. J. Barke — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
      524.  Nancy E. DiMaio — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
  1. Nathan Adams says:
    January 14, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    Where in Hell were these above named Goody Two Shoes, when all the American Citizen’s were being killed by the damn ILLEGAL ALIENS!!
    YOU ALL are hypocrites of the highest ORDER!
    Only if Renee the Good Girl had hit the Brake instead of the Accelerator when ordered to do so, she/he, might have been a heroine instead of a cadaver!!
    Next time I’m in the state of Saps, I will refuse to stop for any State Cop, or even my home town’s platoon of village Cops just to see what will happen?????
    Oh, I will also keep my windows rolled down at 30 below Zero!!!

  2. Guido Graveline says:
    January 14, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    what she had rec’d is called, “KARMA”. what U send out RETURNS to you…

Leave a Reply

