To the editor: Vermont religious leaders call for justice for Renee Good
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 14, 2026 | Comments 2
“He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” — Micah 6:8The Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ raises our prophetic voice to speak out against the escalation of state-sanctioned violence and the use of deadly force against our neighbors. We are profoundly moved to action by the killing of Renee Nicole Good — a 37-year-old mother, poet, and beloved child of God — by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 7, 2026.
Theological grounding
Our faith is rooted in the conviction that every person bears the Imago Dei—the Image of God. When a life is taken and when the truth of that death is obscured by those in power, it is not only a violation of civil rights but a sin against the Creator.
The Gospel calls us to be “ministers of reconciliation” (2 Corinthians 5:18). This holy task is impossible without truth. We cannot have peace where there is a refusal of transparency. As followers of Christ, we condemn the intimidation and lethal force used against Ms. Good as violations of our sacred traditions to uphold the dignity and humanity of all God’s children.
The injustice of the moment
Evidence and eyewitness accounts indicate that Renee Nicole Good may have been subjected to contradictory commands by agents before being fired upon through her windshield while attempting to maneuver her vehicle away from the scene. Despite narratives emanating from the federal administration that seek to label Ms. Good as an “agitator,” many viewing this video conclude that she posed no immediate threat to the agents involved.
Furthermore, the subsequent removal of state investigators from the probe by federal authorities undermines the pursuit of truth. These actions by our federal government appear to us to be unjust and immoral.
A call to action for Vermont leaders
In solidarity with people of faith across this nation, we, the undersigned members and friends of the Vermont Conference UCC, call upon our elected officials and all those in positions of power to act swiftly to:
- Publicly Condemn the Use of Lethal Force: We ask our Congressional delegation to demand a full, transparent investigation into the actions of ICE and other federal agents involved in this incident.
- Protect Due Process: We urge our leaders to reject the dehumanizing rhetoric (labeling citizens/residents as “domestic terrorists”) that inflames misunderstanding and threatens to undermine constitutional protections in what appears to be an attempt to avoid accountability.
- Demand Transparency: We call for the immediate restoration of independent, state-level investigations into the death of civilians at the hands of federal agents.
We hold Renee Nicole Good’s loved ones, her three children, and her community of faith in prayer during this time. We stand ready to support them in faith and will not be silent until justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.
Acting with the Justice and Witness Ministries Committee and on behalf of the Board of Directors for the Vermont Conference United Church of Christ,
Courage in the struggle,
Rev. Lynn Bujnak
Conference minister
Vermont Conference,
United Church of Christ
SIGNATORIES (As of Jan. 12, 2026):
-
- Rev. Jackie Lingelbach, Ministries Coordinator, Vermont Conference, UCC
- Michelle Fountain, pastor, United Church of Ludlow
- Rev. Sally May, pastor, Second Congregational UCC Jeffersonville
- Rev. Leigh G. McCaffrey, Clergy, First Congregational Church of Burlington
- Curtiss Reed Jr., Vermont Conference UCC Board member, Guilford Community Church
- Thomas James Cornelius Harty, pastor, United Church of Bethel Vermont
- Roxanne Ramah, member, Shrewsbury Community Church
- William Roger Beil, member, First Congregational Church of Burlington
- Virginia Nickerson, constituent, Montpelier
- Rev. Laura C. Engelken, pastor, citizen of Essex Junction
- Deborah Farnham, member, Middlebury Congregational Church
- Rev. Jessica Moore, pastor, First Congregational Church of St. Albans
- Laura Nassau, member, College Street Congregational Church, Burlington
- Jennifer Cummings, lay member, Williamstown United Church
- Sara Moran, neighbor, Williston citizen
- Rev. Jessica Derise, interim pastor, College Street Congregational Church
- Cynthia Hale, member, Hartland
- Brenda Dawson, member, Essex Junction
- Rev. Lava Mueller, pastor, Love Church, Randolph Center
- Rev. Daniel Haugh, pastor, Stowe Community Church
- Martha Tecca, Peace & Equity Team, First Congregational Church of Thetford
- Martha, music coordinator, First Congregational Church of Thetford
- Rev. Ann E. Hockridge, priest, NEK Constellation of Episcopal Churches
- Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell, pastor, United Community Church of Morrisville
- Joyce Kahn, member, Beth Jacob Synagogue, Montpelier
- Carolyn Sue Johansen, neighbor, Waterbury
- Hannah Conner, children & youth coordinator, The Old Meeting House – East Montpelier
- Lahoma J Howard, pastor, United Community Church UCC of St Johnsbury
- Rev. Dr. Ed Sunday-Winters, pastor, Greensboro United Church of Christ
- Cary Friberg, Lay Leader, Barre Congregational Church
- Martha B. Peck, Retired pastor, Newport
- Michael Kleinhenz, Deacon, Warren United Church of Christ
- Holly Ross, Retired Pastor, Tinmouth
- Brigid Farrell, pastor, United Church of Thetford
- Rev. Erin Reardon, pastor, Warren United Church UCC
- Elizabeth Lewis, member, Williston Federated Church
- Janet L Long, Church Treasurer, Greensboro UCC
- Charlotte Staples, member, The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
- Bonita B. Cortese, member, Barre Congregational Church
- Claire Chomentowski, Deacon, Roxbury Union Congregational Church
- Marion Paquette, pastor, Shoreham Congregational Church
- Jeffrey A Pierpont, Lay Leader, Greensboro United Church of Christ
- Emily Sloan, neighbor, Montpelier
- Rev. Jane E Wilson, Retired ordained minister, Wells River
- Susan Bull Riley, neighbor, Old Meetinghouse Church
- Jenness Ide, member, Danville Congregational Church, UCC
- Duane R. Brown, Retired Clergyman, United Church of Thetford
- Susan Coffey, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
- Ann Downing, Church member, Post Mills Congregational Church
- Rev. Jordan E. Dickinson, Pastoral Assistant, United Church of Dorset & E. Rupert
- Rev. Casseniette R Poulos, pastor, Post Mills Congregational Church
- Sandy Soho, Church member, Old South Church Windsor
- Kathleen C. Woodside, Lay leader; Synod Delegate, Bar Harbor Congregational Church UCC (Maine)
- John Stanley Campbell Nelson, member, Barre Congregational Church
- Anne Ohlrogge, member, Greensboro united Church of Christ
- Eleanor Guare, member, Greensboro
- Pamela Rice, member, Old South Church Windsor
- Timothy J. Cummings, member, College Street Congregational Church
- Penny Bretschneider, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
- Shelly Jungwirth, Lay leader, East Hardwick
- Rev. Susan Church, pastor, Roxbury Union Congregational Church
- William Watson, pastor, Grafton Community Church
- Sara H. Behrsing, member, UCC of Greensboro
- Lucille Spahr-Blazej, neighbor, Guilford
- Elizabeth Stine, member, First Congregational Church of Cornwall
- Shaun Stephens, Lay member, Old Meeting House
- M. Heidi Willis, member, Weybridge Church UCC
- Lynn Wild, citizen, Montpelier
- Rev. Pamela Y Lucas, retired pastor/musician, North Pomfret Congregational Church
- Theresa Lever, Lay Leader, Bethany United Church of Christ, Montpelier
- Ron Wild, member, Beth Jacob Synagogue, Montpelier
- Rev. Mark D. Wilson, pastor, Waitsfield United Church of Christ
- Rev. Elizabeth Gleich, pastor, The Congregational Church of Middlebury, UCC
- Rev. Matthew von Behrens, Chaplain, Middlebury
- Rev. Laura Cadmus, Hospital Chaplain/Interim Pastor, Barre
- Douglas Cameron, pastor, First Congregational Church of Berlin
- Fran Weinbaum, member, The Old Meeting House East Montpelier
- Philip Brown, Worship and Care minister, United Community Church, St. Johnsbury
- Priscilla D. Hall, member, First Congregational Church in Thetford, UCC
- Donald R. Swartz, member, Congregational Church of South Hero
- Rev. Carole Carlson, retired pastor, Shelburne
- Donna Cameron, neighbor, First Congregational Church of Berlin
- Rev. Kathleen S. Clark, retired clergy, Second Congregational Church, Bennington
- Laureen Pollard, member/Deacon, Danville Congregational Church
- Rev. Linda Smith, Retired minister, First Church in Belfast, UCC (Maine)
- Nancy Rhoades, member, Warren United UCC
- Rev. Caryne Eskridge, pastor, Weybridge Congregational Church
- Peter M. Hammond, pastor, United Church of Newport
- Jay Sprout, Pastor (retired), United Community Church, St. Johnsbury
- Anita P. Engel, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
- John N. Bixby, member, Centre Congregational Church; Brattleboro
- Jess Tonander, neighbor, United Community Church of St. Johnsbury
- Thayer W. Fanazick, member/Lay leader, Somesville Union Meeting House (Maine)
- David Schilling, pastor, Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
- Rev. Douglas S. Moore, Retired Pastor, St. Johnsbury/Thetford
- Rev. Marjorie MacNeill, Retired Pastor, Shelburne
- Nancy Sprout, member, United Church of Christ St Johnsbury
- Rev. Linette C. George, UCC Ordained Clergy, Bangor, Maine
- Kathy Page, neighbor, Weathersfield
- John M. Howard, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
- Gary M. Isham, Pastor Doug, First Congregational Church of Berlin
- Alice Silverman, Community member, Montpelier
- Josh Compton, member, Old South Church, Windsor
- Kathleen Kort, member, Richmond Congregational Church
- Thomas A. McGraw, member, Old South Congregational Church
- Damaris Tyler, member, Post Mills Congregational Church
- Judith Dixon, member, Post Mills Congregational Church
- Nancy Lee Ross, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
- Rev. Susan Webster-Toleno, Reverend / Spiritual Director, Brattleboro
- Rev. Donald H. Ashmall, member, Somesville Union Meeting House (Maine)
- Andrea Rogers, member, College St. Congregational Church, Burlington
- Rev. Joan Newton O’Gorman, retired pastor, South Hero Congregational Church, UCC
- Rev. Allyson D. Platt, interim pastor, Guilford Community Church UCC
- Beth Austin, member, Warren United Church of Christ
- Rev. Paul Eyer, pastor, Williston Federated Church
- Rev. Ann K. Larson (ELCA), supply preacher, UCC congregations
- Susan DeLucia, member, Second Congregational Church Bennington
- Rev. Paula B. Gile, Retired pastor, Milton
- Dorothy Reeve, Lay leader, UCCM of Morrisville
- Wallace Reeve, member, UCCM of Morrisville
- Valena T. Austin, member, 2nd Congregational Church of Londonderry
- Rev. D. Mark Blank, pastor, Second Congregational Church, UCC Bennington
- Avril Cochran, pastor, United Church of Hardwick
- Rev. Abigail Diehl-Noble, pastor, New Haven Congregational Church
- Robin Hewitt, member, Bristol Federated Church
- Elizabeth Christie, Deacon, Guilford Community Church
- Rev. Patricia E. Welch, member, New Haven Congregational Church
- Karen L. H. Allen, member, Williston
- Christine Guzman, member, FCC St Albans
- Nicole A. Klosterman, Lay Leader, Danville Congregational Church
- Rev. Matthew Rogalski, pastor, United Church of Bellows Falls
- JoEllen Tarallo, Treasurer, Guilford Community Church
- Beverly Langeveld, Friend/Associate member, Guilford
- Patricia Haine, member, Guilford Community Church
- Lisa Bessette, Lay leader, Vergennes Congregational Church
- Celina Robbins Moore, Old Meeting House Congregational Church
- Rachel Evelyn Johnson, Council member, Guilford Community Church
- Fred Breunig, Clerk, Guilford Community Church, UCC
- Jane Willard, member, Waitsfield
- Patrice Murray, Social Outreach Committee Chair, Guilford Community Church
- Sherry Merrick, Peace and Equity Team, First Congregational Church of Thetford
- Rev. Joel Krueger, Retired Clergy, United Christian Church UCC of Lincolnville, Maine
- SallyAnn Silfies, pastor, Greater Hartford United Church of Christ
- Rev. Dr. Barbara Purinton, member, Congregational Church of South Hero
- Rev. Charlie Purinton, member, Congregational Church of South Hero
- John D. Emerson, lay leader, Middlebury Congregational Church
- Rev. Kimberly S. McKerley, ordained minister, retired, Braintree
- Wanda Vaughan, member, First Congregational Church in Thetford
- Virginia S. Jenkins, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
- Rev. KellyAnn Donahue, neighbor, Corinth
- Rev. Linda L. Kulas, Clergy, Middlebury
- Rev. James P. Merriam, pastor, Wells River Congregational Church
- Lisa A. Carlson, member, Old Meeting House Church of East Montpelier
- Alan Tracy Hitchener, Deacon, Post Mills United Church Christ
- Terry Sylvester, member, Brattleboro
- Russell Kulas, member, Weybridge Congregational Church
- Mary Alice Amidon, Deacon, Guilford Community Church
- Robert Kirigin, neighbor, Middlesex
- Christine Boardman, Ordained Pastor, Springfield
- Rev. Jonathan New, Reverend, South Burlington
- Lindy Sayward, member, Guilford Community Church
- Robin Y. Davis, member, Guilford Community Church
- Carmyn Stanko, member, Williston Federated Church
- Patrick H. Evans, member, UCBF, Bakersfield
- Rev. Elliott J. Munn, pastor, Vergennes Congregational Church
- Cindy Marshall, neighbor, Congregational Church of Middlebury
- Carol DeVine, member, United Church of Ludlow
- Linda Thomson, deacon, United Church of Ludlow
- Louis M. Krefski, member, United Church of Ludlow
- Marcia LaPlante, member, Bethany United Church of Christ
- Francis P. DeVine Jr., member, United Church of Ludlow
- Rev. James Semmelroth Darnell, pastor, Barre Congregational Church
- Rev. Karen Lipinczyk, retired clergy, Old South UCC, Windsor
- Marie Eddy, member, United Church of Hinesburg
- Lori P. McKenna, member, United Church of Hinesburg
- Elizabeth Krefski, member, United Church of Christ, Ludlow
- Brent Adams, member, Warren United Church
- Elizabeth Belote, Congregant/neighbor, Greensboro United Church of Christ
- Deborah Dameron, neighbor, Hinesburg
- Russell Glitman, citizen, Rutland
- Barbara Ann Morrish, neighbor, UCC of Charlotte
- Lisa Hamm-Greenawalt, Clerk/Executive Board, United Church of Ludlow
- Margaret Woodruff, member, Charlotte Congregational Church, UCC
- Rev. Joan W. Vincent, retired pastor, Glover
- Donna Fellinger, member, Burlington
- Deborah B. Venman, member, First Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC
- Anthony Bassignani, neighbor, Williston
- Douglas Roger Hall, Williston Federated Church Attendee
- Jude S. Hersey, member, Williston Federated Church
- Penny Trick, member, United Church of Ludlow
- Deborah R. Henderson, member, United Community Church of Morrisville
- Rev. Debbie Ingram, member, College Street Congregational Church, Burlington
- George Williamson Dameron, neighbor, Hinesburg
- Carol Bouchard, member, Williston Federated Church
- Rev. Gary Lewis, Retired Pastor, Williston Federated Church
- Rev. Tracy Fye Weatherhogg, pastor, Pawlet Community Church (UCC)
- Rev. Alyssa May, pastor, Orleans Federated Church
- Sylvia Knight, member, Episcopal Church of St. Paul, Burlington
- Lisa K. Lax, member, First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington
- Peter R. James, member, Barre Congregational Church
- Darlene Clark, member, Barre Congregational Church
- Nancy Chickering, neighbor/Physician, Montpelier
- Lois A. Harrington, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
- Christie Garrett, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
- James Hyde, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
- Rev. Dr. Andrew Nagy-Benson, Senior Pastor, The Congregational Church of Middlebury (UCC)
- Rebecca Roy, neighbor, Randolph
- Rev. Thomas Cary Kinder, retired pastor, Strafford
- Joshua R. Sharp, minister, Essex
- Nancy Jenkins, Friend, Williston Federated Church
- Don H. Thurston, member, Williston Federated Church
- Sherri Browdy, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
- Ivan Wemple, regular attendee, Williston Federated Church
- Robert F. Green, member, Williston Federated Church
- Chauncey Scates, member, First Congregational Church of St Albans
- Betsy C. Shuey, member, Williston Federated Church
- Alice May Evans, Ph.D., neighbor, Waitsfield
- Ira J. Wilkens, Trustee, First Congregational Church of St Albans
- Anne E. Buttimer, Congregant, Northfield
- Victoria B. Powers, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
- Cathi Brody, member, Williston Federated Church
- Gail Grismore, member, First Congregational Church of Saint Albans
- Jan Demers, member, Williston Federated Church
- Janet H. Franklin, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury
- Rev. Mark Demers, member, Williston Federated Church
- Eleanor C. Zue, member, First Congregational Church in Thetford
- Rosann Hickey, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
- Denise I. Long, neighbor, Williston
- Adam Hall, Music minister, Williston Federated Church
- Florence R. Willis, Lay leader, Williston
- Paige C. Russell, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
- James Conneman, citizen, Montpelier
- Susan Schoenfeld, neighbor, South Burlington
- Judy Albright, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury, UCC
- William Neil Murphy, Lay Leader, Lyme New Hampshire Congregational Church
- Richard L. Kerschner, Lay Leader, Charlotte Congregational Church
- Donna A. Lee, member, First Congregational UCC Burlington
- Pauline T. Malik, member, Williston Federated Church
- Gail Stevenson, member, College Street Church, Burlington
- Kathleen Voigt Walsh, neighbor, Winooski
- Donna Goodheart, member, Williston Federated Church
- Tiffany Stowe, neighbor, First Congregation of Middlebury
- Rev.David Andrews, retired pastor/member, Weybridge Congregational Church, UCC
- Sylvia L. Hutchinson, neighbor, Troy, VT
- Sarah (Sally) Smith, Arts committee, Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
- Maryellen Apelquist, UC of Bethel member, Bethel
- Miriam F. Burns, lay leader: vestry, The Cathedral Church of St Paul’s
- M.N. Macintyre, member, United Church of Ludlow
- Lois Kaufmann, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
- Diane Larsen-Freeman, member, Guilford Community Church
- Joan Ebbeson, neighbor, Williston Federated Church
- Kristin Clark, member, Williston Federated Church
- Ruth Penfield, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury
- David Bickford, moderator, United Community Church of Morrisville
- Susan Baker, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
- Ruth Stewart, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Richard Urso, member, United Church of Dorset & East Rupert
- Rev. Dr. Joseph F. Cistone, pastor, Seaside UCC, Mount Desert, ME
- Barbara Urso, member, United Church of Dorset & East Rupert
- Chris Heintz, interim minister, Bristol Federated Church
- Stacy Malecki, member, United Church of Ludlow
- Jennifer Zubarik, member, Williston Federated Church
- Kathleen Wallace, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Stephen Zubarik, member, Williston Federated Church
- Elsie, member, First Congregational Church of Charlotte
- Nancy Tellier, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury
- Robert Malecki, member, United Church of Ludlow
- Donna C. Stafford, member, Williston Federated Church
- Jacqueline Becker, member, UCC Dorset member
- Jill Irvine, pastoral intern, Williston Federated Church
- Richard Coss, deacon, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Caitlin Myers, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury
- Patricia K. Coss, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Robin Chandler, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Lynn O. Bowden, member, United Church of Dorset
- Henry Chandler, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Jack Gilbert, member, Dorset
- Franklin B. Velie, neighbor, Manchester, VT
- Linda L. Isham, Pastor Doug Cameron, First Congregational Church of Berlin
- Maureen Gratto Velie, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Millie Reynolds, pastor, First Congregational Church of Brookfield, UCC
- Suzanne Hook, member, Williston Federated Church
- Sherral Lumsden, member, Greensboro United Church of Christ
- Margaret Rush, member, The Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC
- Trudy Anderson, member, Williston Federated Church
- Gretchen Lima, Christian Educator, UCC of Dorset and East Rupert
- Ann R. O’Brien, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Candace Parks, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Paula Mann Nassivera, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Janet Rutkowski, regular attendee, Williston Federated Church
- Rev. Amelia Pitton, Former minister, Bethany UCC, Montpelier
- Chrissy Rivers, member of Warren United Church, Duxbury
- Richard M. Roderick, member, Wells River Congregational Church
- Rev.Dr. Scott Everett Couper, minister and Teacher, Centre Congregational Church, UCC
- Allison Friedman, neighbor, Williston
- Sue Miller-Goulet, Deacon, Old South Church, Windsor
- Robert Bristow-Johnson, citizen, Burlington
- Roger Crouse, neighbor, Shelburne
- Rebecca Buchanan, member, Post Mills Congregational Church
- Kevin Buchanan, member, Post Mills Congregational Church
- Gregory Soho, member/treasurer, Old South Church, Windsor
- Alice Batson, neighbor, Williston
- David T. Eddy, member, United Church of Hinesburg
- Judith Ann Jessup, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury, UCC
- Kathryn Prevo, Lay Leader, Old South Church of Windsor
- Judy A. S. Bickford, Lay Leader, United Community Church of Morrisville
- Ellen Maloney, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- John Ezell, neighbor, Dorset
- Ellen Leeds, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Sharon Strange, member, Westmore community church
- Karl John Novak, neighbor, Hinesburg
- Wendy C. Warren, member, Middlebury
- Janet Chandler, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Gayle Goodwin, member, Williston Federated Church
- Thomas Marrinson, citizen, Hinesburg
- T. Andrew Hooper, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
- Jennifer Kelly, church administrator, First Congregational Church of Essex Junction
- Kenneth Tefft, neighbor, Underhill
- Rev. Gilman E. Healy, retired pastor, Second Congressional Church of Londonderry
- Janice Solek-Tefft, neighbor, Underhill
- Liz Schafer, Deacon, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Gary L. Gillen, MD, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
- Barbara A. Shinehouse, member, Middlebury UCC
- Allison Bates Wannop, neighbor, Williston Federated Church
- Tonia Karnedy, neighbor, South Burlington
- Patricia Fontaine, neighbor, Shelburne
- Rev. Mark McDonough, Transitional minister, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Simone O’Flaherty, member, Williston Federated Church
- Cynthia Gillen, member, First Congregational Church of Middlebury
- Karen Allen, member, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Peter Erb, neighbor, Hinesburg
- Deirdre S. Erb, neighbor, Hinesburg
- Randolph Rowland, member, Charlotte Congregational Church
- Rev. Jared Hamilton, pastor, United Church of Hinesburg
- Maureen C. Williams, member, Middlebury Congregational Church
- Brian Remer, member, Guilford Community Church
- Sally Stockwell, member, Williston Federated Church
- Rev. Rona Kinsley, Pastor Emerita, The Old Meeting House
- Alan Lindsey, Moderator, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
- Catherine Cooke, Archdeacon, Cathedral Church of St. Paul
- 341. Rev. Deacon Susan F. McMillan — Episcopal Diocese of Vermont / Cathedral Church of St Paul
342. Rebecca S. Roberts — citizen of Colchester
343. Dexter L. Rowe — United Church of Northfield
344. Connie J. King — UCC, Grafton
345. Sara Wilcoxson — First UCC Burlington
346. Rev. Dr. Shawn E. Bracebridge — Dummerston
347. Connie Green — Guilford Community Church
348. Jean P. Fifield — Middlebury Congregational Church
349. Mary Alice Favro — College St. Congregational Church UCC
350. Rev. Sonia E. Dunbar — Second Congregational Church of Hyde Park
351. Rev. Kevin Goldenbogen — Charlotte
352. Rev. Dr. Marisa Laviola — Maine Conference of the UCC
353. Fred Taylor — Dummerston Congregational Church
354. Rev. Rhonda Myers — North Pomfret UCC
355. Anne Clift — United Church of Underhill
356. Rev. Paul Willard — Waterbury
357. Cecile Gilson — College Street Congregational
358. R. Kenneth Ostermiller — First Church UCC, Burlington
359. Lucy B. Samara — First Congregational Church UCC of Burlington
360. Rev. Tyrrell M. Hanley — Clergy in Rutland
361. Christina Wadsworth — Weybridge Congregational Church
362. Al Harder-Hyde — Weybridge United Church of Christ
363. Kathy Rouleau — St. James Episcopal Church, Essex Junction
364. Bonnie Stevens — The Congregational Church of Middlebury
365. Vicki Emerson — Second Congregational Church of Hyde Park
366. Rev. Amy Davin — First Congregational Church of Hartland
367. John Myhre — Weybridge
368. Norman Marshall — First Congregational Church in Thetford
369. Charlotte Gifford — Congregational Church of Westminster West
370. Jackie Davies — Middlebury UCC
371. Rev. Susan Cooke Kittredge — Charlotte Congregational Church
372. Rev. Dr. James D. Ross II — First Congregational Church of Burlington
373. Frances Huessy — St. James Episcopal Church, Essex Junction
374. Cheryl Gasperetti — United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
375. Jenna Bravakis — The Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
376. Martha Jo Walton — Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
377. Joanna Cole — Williston Federated Church
378. Julie Kraus — Bethany UCC, Randolph
379. Margaret McDonough — United Church of Dorset & East Rupert
380. John Hill — Federated Church of Castleton
381. Dunham Rowley — Guilford Community Church
382. Suiong Wong — Williston Congregation
383. Celina R. Moore — Congregational Church, Montpelier Center / Old Meeting House
384. Steven Winkler — United Community Church of St Johnsbury
385. Mary Pratt — Weybridge Congregational Church
386. Jeff Olson — Weybridge Congregational Church
387. Melissa Bruce — College Street Congregational Church of Burlington
388. Catherine Harris — Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
389. Margaret R. Myhre — Weybridge UCC
390. Rev. Thomas B. Kidder — West Newbury
391. Rev. Jenei Rossigg — Union Church of Proctor
392. Barbara Pence — St. Andrew’s UCC in Perkasie, PA
393. Douglas Stoehr — Warren United Church
394. Rev. Jenei Rossigg — First Congregational Church of Cornwall
395. Bob Wolf — First Congregational Church of Burlington
396. Heather Lewis — Williston Federated Church
397. Kathy Satterfield — Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
398. Linda Brown — Weybridge Congregational Church
399. Tom Weeks — Second Congregational Church of Hyde Park
400. Rev. Mary R. Brownlow — Norwich Congregational Church
401. Thomas Beach — Williston Federated Church
402. Julia M. Hewitt — Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
403. Irene M. Schaefer — Bethany United Church of Christ, Randolph
404. Peter Ob — Dorset
405. Meg Vittum Fitch — St. James Episcopal Church Essex Junction
406. Mary True — Dorset Church
407. Jonathan M. Henderson — United Community Church of Morrisville
408. Carol L. Calhoun — Congregational Church of Weybridge
409. Rev. David Vanderlinde-Abernathy — Barre
410. Lori Hong — United Church of Dorset and East Rupert
411. Ruth M. Tucker — Bethany Church, Randolph
412. James Larkin — St James Episcopal Church of Essex Jct
413. Eric Benedict — Bethany Church, United Church of Chris
414. Richard Riley — Old Meeting House
415. Terry Burgee — Bethany UCC of Randolph
416. Donna Brewer — First Congregational Church of Cornwall
417. Timothy Shea — The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
418. Marcia Clark — The Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
419. Rev. Tammie Wisniewski — One UCC, Reading PA
420. Susan Potter Davis — Weybridge
421. Howard Russell — United Church of Hinesburg
422. Priscilla Bonney-Smith — Greensboro United Church of Christ
423. Jazmynn Schmidt — Barre City
424. Dr. Robert Griffin Suter — First Congregational Church of Berlin
425. Martha Winant — Weybridge Congregational Church
426. Marianne Donahue Perchlik — Plainfield / Old Meeting House
427. Richard Linton Brock — East Montpelier Old Meeting House
428. Jon Porter, MD — Shelburne
429. Nancy Thomas — Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
430. Betty Lane — Christ Church, Portsmouth, NH
431. Thomas Hitchcock — St. James Essex Junction
432. Katherine Arthaud — Charlotte
433. Olivia Hitchcock — St. James Essex Junction
434. Rev. Thew Deen — Newfane Church
435. Heather McLain — Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
436. Steven Paul Jewett — Middlebury Congregational Church
437. Jennifer S. Ogelby — St James, Essex Junction
438. James M Antal — Norwich Congregational Church
439. Andrew W. Salamon — Sherburne UCC
440. Rev. Carol Hallman — 1st Congregational, Sioux Falls, SD
441. Rev. Hope Schwartz — Lockport UCC, NY
442. Martin Hain — Williston Federated Church
443. Joanna Beidler — Bethany United Church of Christ, Randolph
444. Kimberly Sturgis — The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
445. Glenn Sturgis — The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
446. Belinda Emerson — United Church of Underhill
447. Catherine J Cerulli — The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
448. Rev. Sara Rossigg — Brandon Congregational Church UCC
449. Timothy Noonan — Old Meeting House of East Montpelier
450. Ellen L Dooley — United Church of Hinesburg
451. Polly Larkin — St James Episcopal, Essex Junction
452. Rev. Michael Caldwell — citizen of Wolcott
453. Roger Howland — CCC Charlotte Vermont
454. Jeremy Schrauf — West Dover Congregational Church
455. Carl Runge — St. James Episcopal Church of Essex Junction
456. John Koier — Calvary Episcopal Church, Underhill
457. Rev. Martha Bays — United Church of Christ
458. Stephen Rose — Charlotte Congregational Church
459. Nancy Vachon — Old Meeting House, East Montpelier
460. Gary O’Gorman — Waterville Union Church
461. Cheryl Ugland — St James Episcopal Church, Essex Junction
462. Shannon Adams — Warren United Church
463. Ursula White — Williston
464. Kathy Satterfield — The Old Meeting House, E. Montpelier
465. Victoria P. Mansuri — Old Meeting House
466. Michael Mario — First Congregational Church, Springfield
467. Karen Braeutigam — Shrewsbury
468. Tim Carney — First Congregational Church of Essex Junction
469. Bruce P Burnham — First Congregational UCC of Milford, ME
470. Sylvia Fagin — citizen of Montpelier
471. Pamela Burnham — Church of Universal Fellowship
472. Susanne Santor — citizen of Vermont
473. Jennifer J. Lund — West Newbury Congregational Church
474. Jenny Rousseau — Williston Federated Church, Williston
475. Rev. Mark J. Johnson — Reinholds
476. Rev. Dr. Kristen McBrayer — Emmaus United Church of Christ, Vienna, VA
477. Rev. Katelyn Macrae — Richmond Congregational Church
478. Joyce Hundley — Morrisville United Community Church
479. Seth Stoddard — United Church of Bethel
480. Beth Elaine Smallheer — Grafton Community Church
481. Nancy Stone — Williston Federated Church
482. Clarence Moore — New Hartford, CT
483. Grace Cleary — Malletts Bay Congregational Church UCC
484. AmyJo O Emerson — Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC
485. Jane LoBrutto — First Congregational Church of Fair Haven
486. Robin — Thetford Hill Church
487. Marilla Hewitt — The Old Meeting House
488. Rita Lane — Shrewsbury Community Church
489. Michelle Emery — Dorset Church
490. Derry H. Dickinson — United Church of Dorset & East Rupert
491. John Quinney — Charlotte Congregational Church
492. Richard Ugland — St. James Episcopal Church, Essex Junction
493. Donna Alexander — Grafton Community Church
494. Krista A. Gay — Grafton Community Church
495. Christian Rogerson — Grafton Community Church
496. Suzanne Welch — Grafton Community Church
497. Barbara Nolan — Grafton Community Church
498. Meg Gonzalez — Grafton Community Church
499. Virginia Crittenden — Grafton Community Church
500. Mary Howard Hall — Grafton Community Church
501. Stephen Nolan — Grafton Community Church
502. Franklin H. Geist — Grafton Community Church
503. Christine Tattersall — Grafton Community Church
504. Roberta Geist — Grafton Community Church
505. David B. Crittenden — Grafton Community Church
506. Christine Janis — Grafton Community Church
507. Barbara Bye — Grafton Community Church
508. Charlie Magill — Sacramental Pastor, United Methodist Church
509. Joy Sawatzky — citizen of Williston, Vermont
510. Robert L Foster — Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC
511. Christine DeRienzo — Stowe Community Church
512. Lesley Clark — Waterbury Congregational Church
513. Wendy A. Brewer — First Congregational UCC, W. Brattleboro
514. Robert K Wright — Episcopal Church of St Paul, Burlington
515. Stephen F. McLaughlin — First Congregational Church of St. Albans
516. Sandra Twombly — Williston Federated Church
517. Rev. Susanna Griefen — Bethany UCC, Montpelier
518. Nancy Small, VP Board of Directors — Stowe Community Church
519. Judith S. Palmer — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
520. Margo B. Neale — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
521. Lynn Herzog — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
522. Laura Slate — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
523. M. J. Barke — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
524. Nancy E. DiMaio — Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro
Where in Hell were these above named Goody Two Shoes, when all the American Citizen’s were being killed by the damn ILLEGAL ALIENS!!
YOU ALL are hypocrites of the highest ORDER!
Only if Renee the Good Girl had hit the Brake instead of the Accelerator when ordered to do so, she/he, might have been a heroine instead of a cadaver!!
Next time I’m in the state of Saps, I will refuse to stop for any State Cop, or even my home town’s platoon of village Cops just to see what will happen?????
Oh, I will also keep my windows rolled down at 30 below Zero!!!
what she had rec’d is called, “KARMA”. what U send out RETURNS to you…