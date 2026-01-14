To the editor: Vermont religious leaders call for justice for Renee Good

“He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” — Micah 6:8

Theological grounding

he Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ raises our prophetic voice to speak out against the escalation of state-sanctioned violence and the use of deadly force against our neighbors. We are profoundly moved to action by the killing of Renee Nicole Good — a 37-year-old mother, poet, and beloved child of God — by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 7, 2026.

Our faith is rooted in the conviction that every person bears the Imago Dei—the Image of God. When a life is taken and when the truth of that death is obscured by those in power, it is not only a violation of civil rights but a sin against the Creator.

The Gospel calls us to be “ministers of reconciliation” (2 Corinthians 5:18). This holy task is impossible without truth. We cannot have peace where there is a refusal of transparency. As followers of Christ, we condemn the intimidation and lethal force used against Ms. Good as violations of our sacred traditions to uphold the dignity and humanity of all God’s children.

The injustice of the moment

Evidence and eyewitness accounts indicate that Renee Nicole Good may have been subjected to contradictory commands by agents before being fired upon through her windshield while attempting to maneuver her vehicle away from the scene. Despite narratives emanating from the federal administration that seek to label Ms. Good as an “agitator,” many viewing this video conclude that she posed no immediate threat to the agents involved.

Furthermore, the subsequent removal of state investigators from the probe by federal authorities undermines the pursuit of truth. These actions by our federal government appear to us to be unjust and immoral.

A call to action for Vermont leaders

In solidarity with people of faith across this nation, we, the undersigned members and friends of the Vermont Conference UCC, call upon our elected officials and all those in positions of power to act swiftly to:

Publicly Condemn the Use of Lethal Force: We ask our Congressional delegation to demand a full, transparent investigation into the actions of ICE and other federal agents involved in this incident. Protect Due Process: We urge our leaders to reject the dehumanizing rhetoric (labeling citizens/residents as “domestic terrorists”) that inflames misunderstanding and threatens to undermine constitutional protections in what appears to be an attempt to avoid accountability. Demand Transparency: We call for the immediate restoration of independent, state-level investigations into the death of civilians at the hands of federal agents.

We hold Renee Nicole Good’s loved ones, her three children, and her community of faith in prayer during this time. We stand ready to support them in faith and will not be silent until justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.

Acting with the Justice and Witness Ministries Committee and on behalf of the Board of Directors for the Vermont Conference United Church of Christ,

Courage in the struggle,

Rev. Lynn Bujnak

Conference minister

Vermont Conference,

United Church of Christ

