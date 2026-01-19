Chester Select Board, Water Commission agendas for Jan. 21

The Chester Select Board will hold a meeting as the Water and Sewer Commission at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 21 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom. The Select Board will hold a meeting directly after the Water and Sewer meeting. Below are the meeting agendas.

