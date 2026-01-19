Chester Select Board, Water Commission agendas for Jan. 21
The Chester Select Board will hold a meeting as the Water and Sewer Commission at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 21 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom. The Select Board will hold a meeting directly after the Water and Sewer meeting. Below are the meeting agendas.
Water and Sewer Commission
1. Citizen’s Comments
2. Water Budget
3. Sewer Budget
4. Adjourn
Select Board
1. Approval of Minutes of the January 7, 2026 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Green Mountain Power; Review 2026 & Future Projects
5. Adopt 2026 General Fund Budget
6. Adopt Town Warning
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
9. Adjourn
