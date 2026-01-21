Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 26
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 26, 2026 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of January 12th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Paid holidays – discussion
B. Tax Map Maintenance contract – approve and sign
6. Old Business:
A. MERP – open construction bids
B. Budgeting – one last look
C. Town Meeting Warning – choose a start time, approve with budget totals and sign
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Certificate of Highway Mileage – approve and sign
B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
A. Email from TRSU re: scheduling a budget presentation by the Superintendent
10. Adjourn.
