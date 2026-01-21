Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 26

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 26, 2026 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of January 12th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Paid holidays – discussion

B. Tax Map Maintenance contract – approve and sign

6. Old Business:

A. MERP – open construction bids

B. Budgeting – one last look

C. Town Meeting Warning – choose a start time, approve with budget totals and sign

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Certificate of Highway Mileage – approve and sign

B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

A. Email from TRSU re: scheduling a budget presentation by the Superintendent

10. Adjourn.