Local Trump supporters mark anniversary of inauguration

By Shawn Cunningham

s the sun was setting and the temperature was dropping below the mid-teens, a group of stalwart supporters of President Trump gathered on Chester’s Green late Tuesday afternoon to mark the one year anniversary of his taking office for the second time.

“We’re here in support of the day for our administration, that’s the message,” said Windsor County Republican Party Chair Roy Spaulding. With regard to the cold and wind, Spaulding said, “It’s all good; at least it’s not Saturday,” citing the forecasted temperatures of below zero with stinging wind chills.

“We had to do the day,” said Spaulding. “It’s a ‘have to do!’ ”

The demonstration was scheduled to run from 4:30 to 5 p.m. and by 4:35 four people were waving American flags to passing motorists, some of whom honked in support.

“Most of our people are working,” said Kelly Spaulding, explaining the turnout. But within a few minutes, more Trump supporters arrived doubling the attendance.