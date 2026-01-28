To the editor: Scott speaks against ICE, but has nominated ‘ICE enabler’ for Supreme Court

While Gov. Phil Scott recently stated that Trump’s immigration crackdown may be “a deliberate federal intimidation and incitement of American citizens, ” he has nominated an ICE-enabler to a lifetime appointment to Vermont’s highest court, the Vermont Supreme Court.

As we mourn the murders of Renee Good, Alex Pretti, and the thousands of victims of ICE violence, we are urging all Vermonters to take a moment to email every Vermont state senator urging them to vote AGAINST confirming Michael Drescher to the Vermont Supreme Court. You can find your senator and contact information by clicking here.

Recently, five federal prosecutors in Minneapolis and six more in Washington, D.C., resigned, in protest of ICE’s lawless violence. Unlike them, Vermont’s federal prosecutor, Michael Drescher, fell right in lockstep with Trump’s reign of terror in his prosecution of two law-abiding graduate students, Rumeysa Ozturk and Mohsen Mahdawi, for exercising their First Amendment rights to free speech.

When asked last week by Sen. Robert Norris, R-Franklin, during the Judiciary Committee’s consideration of Drescher, if he would have done anything differently, he replied, “I don’t think so. I don’t think so.” Sen. Becca White, D-Windsor District, said she didn’t know which was worse, “The idea that Drescher understood the cruelty of what he was defending and continued” or that he was “in total alignment” with the Trump administration.

Vermonters are paying close attention to how each state senator votes and will not forget come election time. Senators should not buy Drescher’s pathetic defense that he “was just doing his job.”

According to VT Digger, Drescher made the decision last September to fly to Florida in order to pose next to Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi where he congratulated her on her leadership of the Department of Homeland Security, which works in tandem with ICE and Customs and Border Protection in their lawless campaign of terror.

While I ask everyone to email Vermont state senators to vote against Drescher’s lifetime appointment to the court, it is just as important to demand that our governor withdraw this incredibly dangerous nomination.

John Field

Putney