Who’s on the March 3 ballot for offices in Andover, Cavendish and Chester?

By Shawn Cunningham

©2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

M

onday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. was the deadline for candidate petitions to be turned in at Town Clerks’ offices all over Vermont.

While some area towns — like Andover, Weston and Londonderry — nominate and vote town offices from the floor of their Town Meeting, others will vote those by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 3. Offices with school districts are voted by Australian ballot on March 3 regardless of the town.

Here are lists of those who have submitted petitions to be on the ballot for election to town and school offices in Andover, Cavendish and Chester. (Contested offices are in bold.) In Cavendish, where there are several offices where no candidate is running, 12 or more votes is needed to elect a write-in candidate. According to state law write, to be elected a candidate must get must get 30 votes or one percent of the number of registered voters in the municipality.

Andover

Green Mountain Unified School District Director: 3-year term Shayna Katnitsky

Cavendish

Moderator – Michael J. Ripley.

Select Board – Two 1-year terms – Shannon Devereaux, David Norton

Select Board – One 3-year term – Robert Gordon Glidden

Glidden Grand Juror – Theresa McNamara

Town Clerk – One 3-year term – No candidate

Town Treasurer – One 3-year term – No candidate

Auditor – No candidate

Auditor – No candidate

Auditor One – No candidate

Trustee of Public Funds – No candidate

Trustee of Public Funds — No candidate

Library Trustee — One 5 year term – No candidate

Green Mountain Unified School District Director – One 3-year term – Michael J. Ripley

Green Mountain Unified School District Director – One 2 -year of an unexpired 3-year term – Donovan Nichols

Chester