Who’s on the March 3 ballot for offices in Andover, Cavendish and Chester?
Shawn Cunningham | Jan 28, 2026 | Comments 0
While some area towns — like Andover, Weston and Londonderry — nominate and vote town offices from the floor of their Town Meeting, others will vote those by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 3. Offices with school districts are voted by Australian ballot on March 3 regardless of the town.
Here are lists of those who have submitted petitions to be on the ballot for election to town and school offices in Andover, Cavendish and Chester. (Contested offices are in bold.) In Cavendish, where there are several offices where no candidate is running, 12 or more votes is needed to elect a write-in candidate. According to state law write, to be elected a candidate must get must get 30 votes or one percent of the number of registered voters in the municipality.
Andover
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director: 3-year term Shayna Katnitsky
Cavendish
- Moderator – Michael J. Ripley.
- Select Board – Two 1-year terms – Shannon Devereaux, David Norton
- Select Board – One 3-year term – Robert
GordonGlidden
- Grand Juror – Theresa McNamara
- Town Clerk – One 3-year term – No candidate
- Town Treasurer – One 3-year term – No candidate
- Auditor – No candidate
- Auditor – No candidate
- Auditor One – No candidate
- Trustee of Public Funds – No candidate
- Trustee of Public Funds — No candidate
- Library Trustee — One 5 year term – No candidate
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director – One 3-year term – Michael J. Ripley
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director – One 2 -year of an unexpired 3-year term – Donovan Nichols
Chester
- Moderator – 1-year Frank Kelley
- Select Board – Two 1-year seats – Lauren Fierman, Steve Mancuso, Tim Roper, Kelly Spaulding
- Select Board – One 3-year term – Arne Jonynas, Jerry Ucci
- Trustee of Public Funds – One 3-year term – Sue Willis
- Whiting Library Trustee – One 3-year term – Matthew Gorsky
- Whiting Library Trustee – One seat, 2 years of an unexpired 3-year term – Patricia Benelli
- Whiting Library Trustee — Two seats, 1 year of two unexpired 3-year terms – Linda Diak, Polly Montgomery
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director – Two 3 -year terms – Patricia Benelli, Jeff Hance, Jerry Ucci
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director – One 1-year of an unexpired 3-year term – Jesse Bailey, Randy Miles
