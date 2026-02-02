Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 4
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 02, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and remotely via zoom
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Approval of Minutes of the Jan. 21, 2026 Select Board meeting and Jan. 28, 2026 Special
Select Board meeting
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Class IV Road Policy
5. Discussion Re: Request for Discontinuance of Adams Road
6. Certificate of Highway Mileage
7. Approve Bond Documents
8. Art Gallery Serving Permit
Fischer Arts: Feb. 13
Fischer Arts: Feb. 14
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Executive Session: Discussion re: Negotiation of Purchase and Sale Agreement for Purchase
of Solar Field pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (1)(F)
11. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
12. Adjourn
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.