Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 4

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and remotely via zoom

Below is the board’s agenda

1. Approval of Minutes of the Jan. 21, 2026 Select Board meeting and Jan. 28, 2026 Special

Select Board meeting

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Class IV Road Policy

5. Discussion Re: Request for Discontinuance of Adams Road

6. Certificate of Highway Mileage

7. Approve Bond Documents

8. Art Gallery Serving Permit

Fischer Arts: Feb. 13

Fischer Arts: Feb. 14

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Executive Session: Discussion re: Negotiation of Purchase and Sale Agreement for Purchase

of Solar Field pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (1)(F)

11. Executive Session: Town Manager Review

12. Adjourn