Vocal trio In the Rough performs Feb. 15 in Weston

O

ld Parish Church, Wilder Memorial Library and Little Yellow House Studio presentat 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

In The Rough (Lisa Brigantino, Lori Brigantino and Andover resident Susan Haefner) has been singing its unique brand and blend of three-part harmony, and accompanying themselves with a number of instruments, including guitars, ukulele, accordion, percussion and more, since they were students at the State University of New York at Fredonia.

Over the years, In The Rough has performed at a variety of venues, including well-known music clubs and coffeehouses. The trio has also appeared on all three of Lisa Brigantino’s commercially released original music albums.

“We are looking forwarding to providing a fun and cozy afternoon of music,” said Haefner, founder of Little Yellow House Studio. “We have performed many concerts at the Old Parish Church over the years and Lisa, Lori and I are excited to return to make music in such a warm and inviting space.”

There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Neighbor’s Pantry of Londonderry VT.

Click here for more information.