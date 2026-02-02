Vocal trio In the Rough performs Feb. 15 in Weston

| Feb 02, 2026 | Comments 0

From left, Lisa Brigantino, Lori Brigantino and Susan Haefner.

Old Parish Church, Wilder Memorial Library and Little Yellow House Studio present A Midwinter Afternoon with In The Rough at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

In The Rough (Lisa Brigantino, Lori Brigantino and Andover resident Susan Haefner) has been singing its unique brand and blend of three-part harmony, and accompanying themselves with a number of instruments, including guitars, ukulele, accordion, percussion and more, since they were students at the State University of New York at Fredonia.

Over the years, In The Rough has performed at a variety of venues, including well-known music clubs and coffeehouses. The trio has also appeared on all three of Lisa Brigantino’s commercially released original music albums.

“We are looking forwarding to providing a fun and cozy afternoon of music,” said Haefner, founder of Little Yellow House Studio. “We have performed many concerts at the Old Parish Church over the years and Lisa, Lori and I are excited to return to make music in such a warm and inviting space.”

There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door.  A portion of the proceeds will benefit Neighbor’s Pantry of Londonderry VT.

Click here for more information.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the ArtsIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.