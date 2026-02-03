Art exhibit and ‘soup to nuts’ lunch in Chester Feb. 14

F

irst Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St. in the historic Stone Village, will sponsor an exhibit featuring original art by members of the Stone Village Art Guild and a Soup to Nuts Lunch prepared by parish members on Saturday, Feb 14.

The Art Exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and includes oil, watercolor and pastels paintings. Artists will be on hand to talk about the Art Guild and their art.

Lunch is “to go or stay” and includes homemade soup or chili, crusty bread, coffee, tea, peanuts and a cookie. Suggested donation is $18.

For more information send an e-mail or call Melody Reed at 802-875-

5414.