Art exhibit and ‘soup to nuts’ lunch in Chester Feb. 14
The Art Exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and includes oil, watercolor and pastels paintings. Artists will be on hand to talk about the Art Guild and their art.
Lunch is “to go or stay” and includes homemade soup or chili, crusty bread, coffee, tea, peanuts and a cookie. Suggested donation is $18.
For more information send an e-mail or call Melody Reed at 802-875-
5414.
