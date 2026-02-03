To the editor: Charlton misses an opportunity to condemn government violence against citizens

On Jan. 29, Rep. Tom Charlton voted no to the Vermont’s state legislature’s expression of approval for Gov. Scott’s statement regarding ICE’s actions in Minnesota.

His explanation was that the governor “missed an opportunity to call for de-escalation on all sides.” (The full text of the resolution can be read here.)

This explanation is in direct contradiction to the rallying cry of Charlton’s campaign for “common sense solutions.” There is nothing common sense about what is occurring in Minnesota. Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol deployed to Minneapolis-Saint Paul are violating laws and fundamental constitutional protections daily. They are armed with semi-automatic and automatic weapons, tear gas and pepper spray. Those protesting their actions are armed with whistles and phone cameras.

Furthermore, his vote does not represent the views of his constituents in Chester, Grafton, Athens and Windham, who have turned out by the hundreds in multiple demonstrations to protest the actions of the Trump administration. Who is he representing when he echoes sentiments of our president who notoriously stated there are “good people on both sides?” Mr. Charlton is very proud of his many listening tours. We wonder: Who has he been listening to?

Mr. Charlton’s explanation for his vote is neutrality and complicity dressed up as common sense. If our government killing individuals exercising their rights doesn’t motivate Tom Charlton to speak out against the administration, what will?

The president and his administration stoke the fire on the ground and actively support violence with their inflammatory comments. Their immediate reactions upon the killings of Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti were to state outrageous lies calling the victims of government violence terrorists and assassins.

This administration is a party of escalation, and we support the governor’s condemnation of it. There simply are not two sides to this story. Unfortunately, Rep. Charlton was the one who missed an opportunity to condemn violence and support every citizen’s constitutional rights.

Steve Dock

Chair, communications committee

Chester Town Democratic Committee