here’s Stellas and Ellas and Bellas and Belles, Lunas and Triggers and Bears. Oh my.

Contrary to the popular Florence and The Machine song, the dog days are not over. In fact, it’s time to get ready to have your furry friends registered with Chester Town Hall and all over Vermont, they’ve only just begun with the season to renew dog licenses.

And, for the first time, Chester Town Hall has been sending out notices to remind owners to renew their dog’s license and that seems to have worked. At this time last year 12 licenses had been issued. This year that number is 62.

State law requires that all dogs and wolf hybrids be licensed by April 1 each year and that dogs must wear collars with the license tag attached. Licenses are in effect from April 1 through March 31 of the following year. To get a license a dog must be vaccinated against rabies.

Last year, Chester residents registered 258 dogs, said Town Clerk Amie Record, adding that owners can buy licenses for their pets beginning in mid-January, when the tags arrive. Since valid rabies certificates are required for a license, Record said that the town is sponsoring a vaccine clinic with the Rockingham Vet Clinic, where owners can then have their dogs (and cats) vaccinated and Record will be on hand to register them and hand out dog licenses.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at the clinic, 319 S. Main St. in Chester. Cost of the license is $11 for a fixed dog and $15 for one that is not. Rabies shots are $20 each — cash or check only –and if you want the three-year vaccine you must bring the dog’s previous certificate. A portion of the vaccine fee will be donated to Senior Solutions’ “Foxy Fund” that helps lower-income senior citizens pay for pet food and veterinary bills. Click here to make a donation to the Foxy Fund.

And if your licensed dog is no longer with you, let the town clerk know so you can be taken off the renewal mailing list. The clerk’s office number is 802-875-2173.

What’s your dog’s name?

T

here was a wide variety of names in the list of 258 Chester dogs licensed in 2025.

Bella was the most popular, with seven dogs; followed by four Mollys, three each for Lexi and Lucy and two for Stella, Ella, Luna and Bear, which would be three if you count Ursa.

Cartoon, animated, movie and TV and literary characters were honored. Just to name a few: Tinkerbell, Munchkin, Oz, Kane, Draco, Sherlock, Xena, MacGyver, Newman, and Thelma Louise — in one dog — Trigger and Gromit, who resides in our home.

Chester has one Boombah, but alas, no Sis.

And there is at least one Chester.

We hope they are all doing well.