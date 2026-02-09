‘Gypsy Luv’ concert Feb. 14 in Ludlow

T

wo of Vermont’s favorite bands will join forces again at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day evening — for a “Gypsy Luv” concert at Heald Auditorium, upstairs in Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St.

Gypsy Reel and Rick Redington & Tuff Luv always enjoy the opportunity to keep spreading the Luv.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This free concert is presented by Friends of Ludlow Auditorium, and donations are appreciated. Call 802-228-3238 if you need more information.

As Graham Parker of Gypsy Reel stated, “This will be a night to celebrate human kindness and compassion.” He encouraged everyone to “bring a big heart and their best pair of dancing shoes.”