‘Gypsy Luv’ concert Feb. 14 in Ludlow
Gypsy Reel and Rick Redington & Tuff Luv always enjoy the opportunity to keep spreading the Luv.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This free concert is presented by Friends of Ludlow Auditorium, and donations are appreciated. Call 802-228-3238 if you need more information.
As Graham Parker of Gypsy Reel stated, “This will be a night to celebrate human kindness and compassion.” He encouraged everyone to “bring a big heart and their best pair of dancing shoes.”
