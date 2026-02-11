College News

Everett Mosher of Chester, a member of the class of 2026 majoring in Civil Engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2025 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. WPI students are named to the Dean’s List based on the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and hands-on projects.

Timothy Amsden of Springfield has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2025 semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.

The University of Rhode Island, in Kingston, announces that several area students have been named to its Fall 2025 Dean’s List. Among them are:

Hazel Kekic of Chester

Max Peebles of Chester and

Evan Kirdzik of Ludlow

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Zedekiah McNaughton of Springfield, a junior majoring in history and graduate of Woodstock Union High School, has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., for the fall 2025 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be a current member of the Class of 2026 or 2027, have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester, and earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.