Chester Select Board agendas for Feb. 18
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 13, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold two meetings on Wednesday Feb. 18. The first, at 5:30 p.m., will be a special meeting consisting of citizens comments and an executive session to discuss the solar field purchase with the town attorney. The second will be the board’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom.
Below are the board’s agendas:
SPECIAL SELECT BOARD MEETING AGENDA
1. Citizen’s Comments
2. Executive Session: Discussion with Counsel re: Purchase & Sale Agreement for Purchase of Solar Field pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (1)(F)
3. Adjourn
Regular SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA
1. Approval of Minutes of February 4, 2026 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Adopt Municipal Resolution on Tier 1B Status
5. New Business/Next Agenda
6. Executive Session: Review of Legal Opinion from Town Counsel Re: Bailey Hill Road pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (1)(F)
7. Adjourn
