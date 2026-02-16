‘Snowshoeing for Seniors’ starts Feb. 20 in Londonderry

A

s the result of a new Exercise is Medicine Community Wellness Grant from the Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, Neighborhood Connections is offering a new program to help seniors learn the basics of snowshoeing at no cost to participants.

Outings start and end at Viking Nordic Center, 615 Little Pond Road in Londonderry, and will take place, weather permitting, from noon to 3 p.m. on four consecutive Fridays: Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6 and March 13. About half of the time will be used for a professionally guided walk on 1.5-mile trails that will be chosen based on the abilities and interests of the group.

The remainder of the time is allotted for snowshoe fitting and the opportunity to enjoy coffee, soup or a sandwich in the Nordic Café (not included). Restrooms are available.

Each session is limited to 12 individuals; please reserve a spot early, for any or all sessions, by calling Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343. Liability releases will need to be signed at the first session. If in doubt about whether this is an appropriate activity, please consult your medical provider.