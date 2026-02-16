To the editor: Are requests for donations at Town Meeting too much?

Town Meeting is Monday evening, March 2 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. It begins at 6 p.m.

We have lived in Chester in the same house for 57 years.

Living in Chester has been wonderful. We had good jobs, a few in Chester and our children received an excellent education. The services in the town were and are exceptional.

We now are the seniors living on our road watching new residents come and go. We attended almost all Town Meetings, of which we are proud. Reading the Notice of Town Meeting and seeing requests for donations I was surprised to find the total to be $46,004. (You can read the warning here.)

Does this amount seem something to think about? Real estate taxes are very high in Vermont. Helping is something we have always done, but seems to me, this amount is too high.

I will be there at the meeting and if this amount is voted in, I will understand. We do not use any of these services, so try to understand my reasoning.

Nancy Churchill

Chester