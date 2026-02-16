To the editor: Benelli would serve Chester students, families on GM school board
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 16, 2026 | Comments 0
She is experienced in education as a former teacher and involved in many activities throughout the Chester community, including Justice of the Peace, Trustee of the Whiting Library and member of the Chester Board of Civil Authority,
Penny would bring a common sense approach to providing a superior education for the students in the school district. Her interactions with and support of parents and children during her decades as a family law attorney in Chester give her a perspective from which the school district and the school board would benefit.
Please give Patricia Benelli your vote for the Green Mountain Union School District board of directors on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 3.
Bill Dakin
Chester
