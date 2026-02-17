To the editor: Jonynas brings years of valuable service to Chester Select Board
We are writing to express our strong support for Arne Jonynas as he seeks re-election to the Chester Select Board.
During his time in office, Arne has demonstrated integrity, steady leadership, sound judgment and a deep commitment to the residents of Chester. Serving on a select board requires careful attention to budgets, infrastructure, public safety and long-term planning. Arne has approached these responsibilities thoughtfully and with a focus on what is best for our entire community.
His many years of service and leadership on the Chester Select Board bring valuable experience and institutional knowledge that are especially important as Chester continues to address ongoing challenges and opportunities. Arne’s willingness to listen, engage respectfully with differing viewpoints, and make informed decisions has earned the respect of the residents of Chester.
We encourage you to support Arne Jonynas for Select Board with your vote on Town Meeting Day, March 3.
Sincerely,
Leigh Dakin
Bill Dakin
Chester
