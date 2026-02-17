Weston Pop-Up University returns in March; registration now open

Weston Pop-Up University, which brings creativity, ideas and people together to have fun and strengthen community, announces its 2026 line-up taught by local residents throughout March.

This year’s courses include old favorites and new offerings. All classes are free and open to the public. The first class takes place on Sunday, March 8.

Ten classes are being offered, ranging from creative to practical, including:

Bake focaccia with a chef from The Hub at Weston

Cartooning with Christine Mix, a local illustrator and Weston's own librarian

with Christine Mix, a local illustrator and Weston’s own librarian Introduction to American Sign Language

Wine tasting with a local restaurant owner, who will focus on what to select from the grocery store shelves (via Zoom; invite friends over for a fun night)

Karaoke Night

Knitting 101

Learn about the science phenomenon of wave action

Write a limerick

Make a spring wreath

Basic First Aid taught by Weston Volunteer Fire Department and Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad

“It’s a ‘Pop-Up’ because it pops up each year for a few weeks,” said Laura Katz, one of the organizers. “And it’s called a ‘university,’ but it’s much less formal – it’s a way to offer entertainment and learning opportunities to our community through programs led by locals. And it’s a chance to get together with neighbors!”

Most classes will be held in-person in various ADA-accessible locations around Weston. A few will be held online. One can register for as many classes as you’d like. You must register for each class by clicking here.

Registration is required; some of the classes are limited in size. Click here to view the class schedule and to register.