To the editor: No truth in the rumor

Neighbors,

I want to take a moment to clear up something that has come to my attention. There’s a rumor going around that if I’m reelected to the Select Board, I will be part of a plan to fire our Town Manager, Julie Hance. That is, quite simply, a lie.

There have never been any discussions or even mentions of such an idea or plan in my presence.

I’ve worked with Julie for years, and I deeply value and appreciate the job she does. We have always had a relationship built on mutual respect and shared initiative of serving our community. Julie Hance as our Town Manager provides continuity and professional leadership for our town, and her role is invaluable.

I’ve served as a Chester Select Board member since 2012. I believe local government works best when people show up in good faith, listen to each other, and work together. Rumors and misinformation make it harder for towns like ours to function. They create unnecessary tension and pull us away from the real work of governing well. We can disagree about ideas without contributing to the rumor mill and hurting good and decent people in the process. I welcome honest debate about where our town should go and how we should get there. What I don’t support is campaigning through fear or falsehoods.

If reelected, I’ll keep doing what I’ve tried to do for years: show up, listen, work hard, and serve this community with integrity and transparency.

See you at the polls on March 3.

Arne Jonynas

Candidate for Chester Select Board