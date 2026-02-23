Derry Rescue offers First Responder course March 7-9
To be eligible for this VEFR certification course you must be at least 16 years old.
Taking the VEFR class is a perfect way to introduce yourself to Emergency Medical Services and its culture. The primary focus is to learn how to initiate immediate life-saving care to critical patients.
A certified VEFR will have the skills and knowledge to provide life-saving interventions while waiting for additional, and more skilled, EMS personnel to arrive. A VEFR will also be able to assist higher-level personnel at the scene and during transport.
The course will be taught in-person over three days:
- Saturday, March 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
- Sunday, March 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
- Monday, March 9: 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Some of the skills taught will be:
- Administration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation
- Use of an automated external defibrillator
- Control of minor and severe bleeding
- Epi-pen administration
- Naloxone administration
A fee of $60 is payable to LVRS. This will be reimbursed to those who become VEFR certified and full members of LVRS. To enroll and for more information about the course, click here. The registration deadline is Thursday, March 5.
