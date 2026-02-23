‘How To Raise Edible Fruits and Berries’ March 2 in South Londonderry

T

he Green Mountain Gardeners invites the public to attend a discussion on raising fruits and berries in the home landscape at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at Rugg Valley Greenhouse, 968 Haven Hill Road, South Londonderry.

The program will be led by Mark Wright, owner of Rugg Valley Landscaping. Attendees are asked to bring their own folding chairs.

Wright will speak from his experience and give some practical tips for growing fruit trees and berries and how to best use them to enhance the home grounds. He has had a passion for plants all of his life. Although Wright grew up in New York City, his family spent every free moment in Vermont, which usually involved lugging plants and produce back and forth.

In high school he was in charge of the school greenhouse as part of the school’s work program. It was his first experience working in a controlled growing environment and it was an eye opener. Wright majored in Landscape Architecture and Horticulture at Cornell University, where his interest in plants and landscape design flourished.

After graduating in 1974, he and his wife Sunny joined the back-to-the land movement, built their cabin in the woods and started Rugg Valley Landscaping.

Come learn about the beauty and practicality of growing fruits at home. Send an email to chgubb2020@gmail.com to RSVP to Cynthia Gubb or call her at 802-236-6526.