Ludlow Rotary Club readies for 100th anniversary
Press release | Feb 23, 2026 | Comments 0
To prepare for the 100th anniversary, the club is gathering information on its history, membership and many activities.
While the Rotary has a large volume of information for its summary report on the club’s history, Sharon Bixby and Jim Rumrill, co-chairs of the anniversary committee, are asking community members from Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish and Plymouth to help add to its history with memorabilia and information that they may possess related to LRC’s activities, members and contributions to the area.
“If local folks possess any photos or information about the club, we’d love to receive it,” said Rumrill. He added that all such contributions would be recognized by the club. You can send such information to the LRC:
- By e-mail – ralphcpace@gmail.com
- By regular mail – Ludlow Rotary Club, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149
- In-person – Sharon Bixby, Ludlow Insurance, 150 Main St., Ludlow
“This a monumental time for the club,” said Bixby, “and we’d like to have our neighbors part of it.”
