Q&A: Miles & Bailey face off for an unexpired term on the Green Mountain district board

From left, Randy Miles and Jesse Bailey

he Green Mountain Unified School District Board has 11 members; six of whom represent Chester, the largest town by population within the school district. In addition to Chester, there are three representatives from Cavendish and one each from Baltimore and Andover.

Two Chester residents are vying for one year of an unexpired three-year term that was held by Tuckerman Wunderle, who left the board for post-graduate study. Those candidates are Jesse Bailey and Randy Miles. Jerry Ucci was appointed to the open seat in 2025, but has decided to run for a full three-year term.

You’ll find their names on the ballot when you either vote early at the Town Office in Chester Town Hall until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 2, or at the polls from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.



We asked all candidates for the school board the same questions, except for two who are running for two town elective offices — Jerry Ucci and Patricia Benelli. We also asked each to limit each reply to 250 words. All of the candidates agreed to participate and have their photos taken for this. But in this instance, one candidate later chose not to respond to the Telegraph’s questions. That is noted in the responses.

1. Give our readers a short biography of yourself. You can include your background, education, accomplishments, family life and goals.

JESSE BAILEY: I grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania. We used to joke it had more cows than people. After college, I moved to Virginia, where I lived for the next ten years. During that time, I met my wife. Our first trip together was to Vermont, so it’s always meant something special to our relationship. Then, less than a year after getting married, we made the move to Chester. Since then, this has been my home, and I want the best for it. Whatever ways I can give back, I’m willing.

RANDY MILES: Declined to answer.

2. What prompted you to run for election to the GMUSD Board of Directors? And what talents/abilities would you bring to the office that are unique?

RANDY MILES: Declined to answer.

JESSE BAILEY: I got tired of just complaining about the things I thought could be done differently or done better. That gets us nowhere. So I’m trying to do my part. As for what I can bring to the table, I think my most important contributions are my sincerity and my determination. I won’t play political games with education and I won’t be pressured into supporting policies I think are bad for the students.

3. Should the compensation of the District’s administration (superintendent, principals etc.) and their continued employment be contingent on a metric of student success and well-being? If so, what should that metric be?

JESSE BAILEY: I think administrators’ base pay should be a strict multiplicative of the average teacher’s pay. Recent evidence suggests high administration salaries correspond to low student performance. Moreover, teachers are directly responsible for most of the heavy lifting as far as actual education goes. Tying the two together would mean we can’t cut teachers’ pay while increasing administration salaries.

I do think there should be one bonus metric, however, and that’s student well-being. If a certain percentage of students report high well-being levels while at school, then annual bonuses should be allotted to both teachers and administrators. I think this would serve to incentivize both teachers and administrators to report, correct, and prevent bullying.

RANDY MILES: Declined to answer.

4. It appears that school consolidation in some form is once again in our future. What should the district do today to be best positioned for various contingencies? Are there issues that the board is wrestling with today that may not make a difference once consolidation takes place?

RANDY MILES: Declined to answer.

JESSE BAILEY: I think the board should be prepared to pre-emptively consolidate on our own terms with a favorable board structure. That way, if the state decides to allow preemptive consolidations, we’ll be ideally positioned. I also think the board should continue pursuing PCB remediation and facilities improvement because–aside from those being the right things to do for the students and their health–those would be the only things giving Green Mountain High School a shot at remaining open after consolidation.

5. Bullying has been a consistent problem within the school system over the years. And some have been with racist overtones. What can board members do make sure that the school reduce or eliminate such occurrences?

JESSE BAILEY: Again, I think bonuses tied to student well-being would be a strong incentive for teachers and administrators to be increasingly watchful of this behavior. Beyond that, the board should consider harsher penalties for bullying. The bottom line is people bully because they think they can get away with it. If you create stronger incentives for teachers to report that behavior and stronger disincentives for students to engage in it, you’ll have a reduction in instances.

RANDY MILES: Declined to answer.

6. What actions will you take to keep politics out of the Board of Directors?

RANDY MILES: Declined to answer.

JESSE BAILEY: Politicizing education almost always comes at the cost of the students, which we often overlook because we’re focused on the ideologies, not the real world implications. I’ll make it a point to shine a spotlight on that cost every time.